Barack Obama’s DC Office Receives White Powder In Mail, Police Investigates

A similar package was sent to Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, according to 'Fox 5'.

Former President Barack Obama is the latest target of security concern after a suspicious white substance was mailed to his Washington D.C. office, prompting an immediate police investigation.

On Tuesday, authorities rushed to the scene after getting reports of an envelope containing a white powdery substance was delivered to Obama’s office around 12:30 PM, Fox 5 reported.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Metropolitan Police Department wearing hazmat suits entered the building to conduct an investigation. The FBI and the Secret Service were also on the scene.

According to the outlet, the white powder was quickly removed from the scene, adding that nobody was reported injured.

Edward Smith, chief of the Fire and EMS Battalion, said that the suspicious letter with the powdery substance was delivered from Hong Kong and has no return address.

It remains unclear if Obama was at the office when the white powder was discovered in the building’s mailroom.

As part of precautionary measures, authorities have blocked off traffic in the surrounding area while they investigate the incident.

Shortly after the investigation, officials were able to determine that the white powder was nonhazardous and was, in fact, baby powder.

Obama has been leasing the space in the WWF headquarters in Northwest Washington since January 2017 and uses it for post-presidential activities while in the capital. The office is reportedly a mile away from the family’s home in the Kalorama neighborhood.

Former President Barack Obama’s office receives a suspicious letter Tuesday. Scott Olson / Getty Images

A representative for WWF told the outlet that this was, in fact, the second time in two days that their organization received a similar package containing a white powder. Apparently, the first one was sent to their Switzerland HQ on Monday.

Obama’s incident came just a day after a white powdery substance in mail form was delivered to a Manhattan apartment owned by President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Vanessa.

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, was rushed to a hospital after being exposed to a white powder delivered to her home. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

According to reports, the letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and has a note that reads, “You’re an awful person and now you get what you deserve.” Vanessa reportedly opened the letter around 10 AM and discovered the white powder inside.

Shortly after, she called 911 and reported that she was coughing and feeling nauseous after being exposed to the powdery substance.

Trump Jr.’s wife was then taken to the hospital as a precaution, with no indication of any injuries. Apparently, the white powdery substance was cornstarch and that the envelope had a Boston postmark.