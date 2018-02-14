Bristol Palin And Dakota Meyer Separate After Being Married For Less Than Two Years, Reports ‘TMZ’

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer have reportedly called it quits just a few months shy of their two-year wedding anniversary.

It’s reported by People magazine that Dakota moved out of the family’s Texas home around Christmas despite posing in photos together after the new year. While TMZ reports that the couple has not yet filed for divorce, People quotes a source as saying Meyer has in fact filed.

The articles mention neither Bristol nor Dakota are seen wearing their wedding rings in recent photos, including an image Meyer posted on January 7 in which the family of five poses.

The last image Bristol shared to Instagram of Dakota came on Christmas day as she wished her followers a happy holiday. Since then, the 27-year-old mother has shared posts sans Meyer and her wedding ring.

People also reports Palin and Dakota have unfollowed one another on social media, and a quick check verifies they are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Married in June 2016, the couple shares two daughters together— 2-year-old Sailor and 9-month-old Atlee — as Palin has 9-year-old son Tripp from a previous relationship.

TMZ reported that Dakota shared a video with the kids on Monday as it appears the couple are co-parenting, but there’s no indication that arrangements for custody have been made.

What matters A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:15pm PST

Meyer also has listed on his Instagram that he is a father, Marine, sniper, host, and YouTuber, but makes no mention of being a husband. Perhaps this is a sign to fans that the couple has ended their marriage for good.

People magazine reported on past relationship trouble for Bristol and Dakota as they initially called off their engagement after the birth of their first daughter. However, the pair were able to reconcile and quietly tied the knot before publicly announcing their marriage in 2016.

#12kids A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Feb 5, 2018 at 4:53pm PST

While Bristol has stopped posting images that include Dakota, she is still sharing photos of her family. Bristol shared a photo over the weekend wishing her mother, Sarah Palin, a happy birthday, and fans have taken to leaving comments about her reported divorce on the post.

While a few Instagram users have left jokes about Palin being a singe mom again, most of the comments are heart-felt wishes for the family.