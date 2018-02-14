John Cena Drops Hint On Possible ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match With The Undertaker

John Cena has officially started teasing the fans regarding a massive showdown against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34. It has been rumored for the past several months that two of the greatest WWE superstars of all time will clash in New Orleans on April 8 at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

As recapped by WWE.com, Cena is one of the participants in the Elimination Chamber Match that will determine Brock Lesnar’s opponent at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Universal Championship. In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Cena faced off against Intercontinental champion The Miz with a stipulation wherein the loser is going in the Elimination Chamber Match first.

Cena came out victorious against The Miz, spoiling the Intercontinental champion’s night and chances of winning at Elimination Chamber. The 16-time WWE World champion used an Avalanche Attitude Adjustment to put his rival away. However, the talking point of the entire match happened before it even started.

In the promo before the match, Cena dropped a hint that he could be facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34. According to Pop Culture, Cena said that “WrestleMania can bring a legend back from the dead,” which is an obvious shot at The Undertaker. The only WWE legend who is associated with the dead is “The Deadman” himself, The Undertaker.

A John Cena vs. The Undertaker match has been rumored since last year and it was only viewed as a dream match due to the “retirement” of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. However, the WWE or The Undertaker never confirmed that he is done with wrestling. It has opened up the speculations that the dream match will finally happen this year.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer(h/t Cageside Seats), Cena vs. Taker is currently planned for WrestleMania 34. Meltzer noted that the two legends will start the program after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, wherein The Undertaker can screw Cena in the match. The feud was rumored to be happening at Raw 25 but it did not happen.

Instead, The Undertaker cut a confusing promo that led many to believe that he is indeed retired. However, a recent video of The Undertaker surfaced where he can be seen lifting weights. It could mean that he is preparing for another match or he just likes to stay in shape while enjoying retirement.

The Undertaker looks on during the RAW 25 show. WWE

Nevertheless, these are still just speculations at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis, especially around WrestleMania.