One Soda A Day Reduces The Chance Of Pregnancy By 25%, Study Reveals

A new study found the link between infertility and health, it appears that one soda a day decreases the change of pregnancy.

New findings on the linked between sugar-sweetened beverages and infertility shed light on how one can of soda affect the reproductive capacity of either party. Boston University School of Public Health headed the study which was published in Epidemiology.

Link Between Sweetened Drinks And Infertility

The sugar level in the average diet of people in the United States is alarming. Over the last five decade, there has been a steep increase in the amount of sugar added to the American diet owing to the consumption of sugary drinks like soda.

Type 2 diabetes, obesity, poor semen quality, and early menstruation are some of the side effects of this diet. Some studies also tried to establish the link between diet and pregnancy.

Elizabeth Hatch, the lead author of the study, warned couples trying for a baby to watch their diet.

“We found positive associations between intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and lower fertility, which were consistent after controlling for many other factors, including obesity, caffeine intake, alcohol, smoking, and overall diet quality.” “Couples planning a pregnancy might consider limiting their consumption of these beverages, especially because they are also related to other adverse health effects.”

Pregnancy And Sugary Drinks

As reported by Science Daily, researchers used the Pregnancy Study Online to survey 3,828 women between the age of 21 and 45 for the study. The male partners of 1,045 of the respondents were also part of the study. The research used data gathered from participants who signed up between June 2013 and May 2017.

Every two months, females who were part of the survey group had to fill out a questionnaire until they got pregnant or until the end of the 12-month study period. The survey asked for information about diet, sugar intake, medical history, and lifestyle factors.

Based on the findings, female fertility decreases by 25 percent for every can of soda while male soda consumption decreased fertility by 33 percent. Those consumed more than one can of soda had larger reductions in fertility.

It should be noted that the conclusion is based on a small sample size. Drinking diet soda and fruit juice doesn’t seem to have an effect on pregnancy. Based on this study, cutting out soda from the diet will also improve chances of pregnancy especially in couples who are trying to have a child.

The findings of the study is another proof that beverages containing too much sugar are never good for one’s health. It’s worth noting that one soda a day doesn’t just affect pregnancy, it will also have an impact on a person’s overall health.