’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Star Paul Staehle Accuses Karine Of Cheating

It sounds like Paul Staehle and Karine Martins of Before the 90 Days are over. In Touch Weekly shared all about how Paul is going to social networks and accusing her of cheating on him. It is obvious that he isn’t happy. Paul has been living in Brazil with her instead of the couple doing the K1-Visa process in the United States.

This is not the first time Paul has accused her of cheating, but he does say he has proof this time. He went to his Facebook page and said, “Karine has ordered I leave Brazil.” “I wish you and Joe the best,” he added. It sounds like he knew that things were over, and Joe is the guy he is accusing her of cheating on him with recently.

Paul is saying that Karine was talking to Joe Devito. He says that he has “sexual” conversations between them. Abby Saint Germain from the show actually went to defend Karine and said, “Joe is a good guy and he’s gay. He was just helping Karine with her work out.” If he is gay, then there is no reason to assume that Karine would be cheating on Paul with him, but it is obvious that Paul isn’t convinced. He even said he was going to post the things he has to prove she was cheating but didn’t want to get in trouble for posting nudity on a social network.

Over the past few months, Karine has been working out hard and Joe has been commenting on her posts like he has been the one helping her. It sounds like they were flirting a bit, but without Paul showing the posts it is hard to prove that she was cheating on him like he says she was recently. There have been rumors that these two actually tied the knot because she did change her last name on social networks to the same as his, but if that is the case, then nobody knows for sure.

90 Day Fiance's Paul Staehle & Karine Martins Break Up Again! He Says She Cheated & Flies Out of Brazil! https://t.co/cRNiLASHty #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #KarineMartins #PaulStaehle — Reality Blurb (@RealityBlurb) February 13, 2018

Right now, there are no new seasons of 90 Day Fiance airing, but the fans can’t wait to see who is on the next season. It doesn’t look like Paul and Karine will be returning to the show. Don’t miss 90 Day Fiance when it comes back to TLC.