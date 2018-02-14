‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Exposes Nelle’s Dirty Schemes, Saves Carly

Nelle is making Carly’s life difficult, but her dirty tricks would be no match to Jason. General Hospital spoilers tease that he will expose Nelle’s schemes to help Carly.

Nelle uses Morgan to prank Carly

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly (Laura Wright) will receive a mysterious message on Valentine’s Day. On Tuesday’s episode, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) had a voice recorder, and spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that she may have a recording of Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) voice. Nelle will use it to spook Carly, and depending on how much recordings she has, Carly might start to believe her son is alive.

Nelle is making it look like she’s giving Michael (Chad Duell) space to make him and Carly feel secured she’s out of their way. But the truth is she is actually scheming on how to lure Michael back. She promises Carly will have a very special Valentine’s Day and that Michael will soon need Nelle as someone to lean on. Whatever she’s pulling out, it will leave Carly unsettled.

Carly asks Jason to dig everything he can

On Friday, General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly will seek Jason’s help to find out everything he can. In a General Hospital preview clip via Soap Hub, Carly receives a call from an unknown person. As Sonny (Maurice Benard) is busy with Mike (Max Gail), she will turn to Jason (Steve Burton) to find out who called her. Jason has been looking after the Corinthos family, and he’s been listening to Michael and Carly’s concern about Nelle. He’s clearly been getting more involved in this storyline and might be the one to expose Nelle’s nasty plans.

What's Carly going to think about Sonny bringing Mike home for observation? Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/lEXwqIwNLu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 13, 2018

However, it might not be that easy for Jason. It will still come to a point that Carly’s family will think that she’s losing it, that bad that she might need to spend some time at a mental institution. Hopefully, Jason will discover who’s responsible for it before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, if the speculations turn out to be true, General Hospital fans could also hope that Morgan will have new scenes.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.