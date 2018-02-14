The $1 Million Rimac Concept Two Is Slower Than The $200-250K Next-Gen Tesla Roadster

Rimac's next hypercar is loaded with numerous features, but it is not quite as powerful as Tesla's next-generation Roadster.

There are very few pure electric cars that can effectively dominate the world’s best hypercars on the track, but among them, there is one that has done that, and more — the Rimac Concept One. Since being unveiled, the Concept One has pretty much become the gold standard against what EV hypercars are measured against. Now, however, the Croatian automaker is attempting to release a follow-up to its electric monster, the Rimac Concept Two.

Rumors about the Concept Two have been around for a while, though the electric car maker has managed to keep the vehicle’s details a secret. That is, however, until now, when a source allegedly close to the auto firm provided Autocar UK with some details on the upcoming hypercar. Needless to say, the Concept Two is pretty much every bit the monster that the Concept One was, plus more.

According to the insider, the Rimac Concept Two would be powered by a 120 kWh battery pack, which is roughly 33 percent larger than the 90 kWh module in the Concept One. The insider further stated that the Concept Two would be capable of achieving Level 4 Autonomy, something that even Tesla, a leader in the field, is still in the process of developing.

Inasmuch as the rumored Concept Two specs are formidable and impressive, however, the quoted specs of the upcoming electric car still lie far behind the capabilities of the next-generation Tesla Roadster. During the next-gen Roadster’s unveiling, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the upcoming electric car would be equipped with a 200 kWh battery pack, which would give the vehicle a range of 620 miles on a single charge. This massive battery is also one of the reasons why the next-gen Roadster would be able to hit 0-60 mph in a blistering 1.9 seconds, a time that the Concept Two would find difficult to achieve on a 120 kWh pack.

Perhaps the biggest challenge to the Concept Two, however, would be its price. According to an Autoblog report, the upcoming electric hypercar would be priced in the $1 million range, which is far beyond that of the next-generation Roadster’s $200-250K price. At a fraction of the Rimac’s price, the next-gen Tesla seems to be faster and more affordable.

So far, however, neither vehicles have entered production. Thus, all the auto community currently has right now are specs on paper. If any, the Concept Two is set to be showcased in this year’s Geneva Motor Show, where Rimac CEO Monika Mikac is set to provide more details on the vehicle.