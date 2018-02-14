‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Threatens To Ruin Everyone For One Salem Citizen

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Claire Brady will soon find herself in the middle of some major drama. As DOOL fans know, Claire has a tendency to be a bit on the dramatic side, and when she learns a shocking secret about someone close to her, she will threaten to ruin everything for that person.

According to a Feb. 13 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Claire Brady will be the next Salem citizen to find out about Rafe Hernandez’s affair with Sami Brady. Claire will be stunned to learn that Rafe cheated on her grandmother, Hope Brady, with her aunt Sami, and she’ll be even more shocked to find out that Hope’s daughter, Ciara, knew about the one night stand and didn’t tell Hope about it.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Rafe and Sami spent one night together when they were both in need of a friend. Sami had just found out that her son, Will Horton, was still alive and that he wanted nothing to do with her, and Rafe and Hope were going through a rocky time in their relationship. Hope had given Rafe his engagement ring back, and it looked like things might be over for the couple. Rafe and Sami met up and while they were comforting each other things escalated.

The next day, Sami encouraged Rafe to return to Hope and try to fix their relationship as she left Salem. However, Ciara overheard the couple’s conversation, but after talking to Rafe promised to keep his secret from her mother. Ciara later told her roommate, Tripp Dalton, about the affair and Claire overheard them talking. In addition to Ciara, Claire, and Tripp, Carrie Brady and Eli Grant also know about the affair. It seems that it is only a matter of time before one of the Days of our Lives characters tells Hope about the betrayal, and that person could be Claire.

In the latest #DAYS, Rafe finds an unusual murder weapon, which leads to the first suspect.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/8A1CRR8V1H — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 23, 2018

Claire is very loyal to her grandmother and telling Hope about Rafe’s mistake while also pointing out that Ciara knew about the affair but chose not to tell her about it could be a way for Claire to get some revenge on Ciara.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.