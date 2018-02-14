Meghan Markle, The New Princess Of Hearts, Hugs Social Bite Co-Owner, Breaking Royal Rule

The longer royal watchers observe Prince Harry’s wife-to-be, the more she seems similar to his mother, Princess Diana. In another act reminiscent of Lady Di, Meghan Markle revealed just how much she embodies the late Princess of Wales. Meghan Markle was seen sharing a very touching moment with Social Bite’s co-owner during her visit to Edinburgh, Scotland.

While visiting Edinburgh in Scotland, Meghan Markle showed just how similar she is to the late Queen of Hearts. According to Mirror UK, Ms. Markle was seen hugging Alice Thommo, the co-owner of Social Bite, a not-for-profit charitable restaurant, which Markle and Prince Harry were visiting.

Social Bite has fed thousands of homeless people since it opened. It also employs people who used to live on the streets, offering them a better future. Prince Harry expressed his full support for Social Bite and its goals.

Princess Diana: The Queen Of Hearts

Social Bite would have been a charity organization Princess Diana could get behind. The late Princess of Wales supported Centrepoint, which focused on helping young, homeless people, according to TIME.

Centrepoint and Lady Di’s other charities are the reason she is known as the people’s princess. Lady Di was known to be a compassionate, understanding royal who knew how to use her position to shed light on the plights of others. She comforted those who suffered and is known as the woman who breathed new life into the monarchy, reported Pop Sugar.

Even when she lost her HRH status, Princess Diana maintained the support of her people as their Queen of Hearts.

Had a lovely visit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at our Rose Street Cafe this afternoon. They were introduced to some our team who were able to share stories of their experience with homelessness and tell them about the work that we do. pic.twitter.com/9Jp1ipIqrF — Social Bite (@SocialBite_) February 13, 2018

Meghan Markle: The Princess Of Hearts

Meghan Markle is not a royal yet but has been learning the ropes since the announcement of her upcoming royal wedding in May. Mirror UK implies that certain acts, such as hugging, are a big no-no for royals. However, Ms. Markle seemed caught up in the moment and hugged Ms. Thommo out of pure human instinct.

Journalist Omid Scobie was at the scene when Prince Harry’s Princess of Hearts hugged Ms. Thommo. Scobie shared the touching moment between the two women in a tweet.

Meghan shared a special moment with @SocialBite_ co-founder @AliceThommo, who admitted she had been deeply inspired by her 2015 @UN_Women speech. Clearly touched (and a little emotional), Meghan embraced her in a hug. — Omid Scobie (@_mio) February 13, 2018

Before the hug was reported, Mirror UK reported that Meghan Markle visited the Grenfell Tower victims in secret. Princess Diana used to visit homeless shelters undercover too, noted the publication.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is set for May 19. Even though she isn’t a royal yet, Ms. Markle seems to have won the hearts of many British citizens already.