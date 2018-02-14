WWE News: Roman Reigns Makes Huge WrestleMania Declaration

One of the worst-kept secrets in the WWE surrounds Roman Reigns and his role in WrestleMania 34. Last year, at WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns pinned The Undertaker, sending the Dead Man to his apparent retirement. At WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar pinned The Undertaker to end The Streak. That puts The Undertaker’s record at WrestleMania at 23-2, with his only two losses coming against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The night after WrestleMania 33, Paul Heyman cut a promo and said that the only question left was who was better between the two men who beat The Undertaker, and the best place to find out is at WrestleMania. In a recent tweet, Roman Reigns declared that only one man would main event WrestleMania 34, and that man is him.

The Road To WrestleMania

That promo pointing out the entire story for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns made the Road to WrestleMania a little less exciting. When the Royal Rumble took place in January, fans knew that either Roman would win or a member of the SmackDown Live roster would win to protect the planned match.

Now, Elimination Chamber is coming, and the man who wins the men’s Chamber match will go on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. While he was not immediately inserted into the match, Roman Reigns was one of the second-tier names thrown in to compete for the spot. In no surprise, Reigns won his match.

Now, What Culture reports that Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle has added an unprecedented seventh man to the Chamber match in Roman Reigns’ brother from The Shield, Seth Rollins. The other wrestlers include Finn Balor, Elias Samson, Braun Strowman, and John Cena.

The Elimination Chamber Participants

The biggest thing to realize is that, if the WWE had not already spoiled the WrestleMania 34 main event, this Elimination Chamber would be hard to predict. For one thing, John Cena is only one world title win away from breaking the record he currently shares with Nature Boy Ric Flair for total world titles. With Cena’s time ticking down on his career, he doesn’t have a lot of chances.

Finn Balor is someone who never got his rematch for the WWE Universal Championship. However, there is little chance he would main event WrestleMania considering how the WWE booked him last year. Elias Samson is one of the hottest new stars in the WWE, and The Miz is wildly over as a heel, but neither man will main event WrestleMania either.

Then, there is Braun Strowman. The WWE has done a great job of protecting Strowman, with Brock Lesnar pinning him last year and no one else coming close. Even at the Royal Rumble this year, the WWE added Kane to protect Strowman. How the WWE can book him in this match, where he has to submit or be pinned to lose, is a question mark.

However, as Roman Reigns said, he is the man that will win the Elimination Chamber. In many cases, this is just a man pumping himself up. In this case, thanks to Paul Heyman last year and the perfect story heading into WrestleMania 34, it is a foregone conclusion.