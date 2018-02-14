Peggy Sulahian Announces She Is Leaving’ The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Peggy Sulahian is moving on from The Real Housewives of Orange County, marking yet another major change on the Real Housewives franchise. E! Online shared the news that the reality star has decided, after just one season, that it is time to move on.

Peggy went to her Instagram to share all of the details on her big decision. She says it was a great experience being on the show, but she is moving on now. If you remember, she was actually the 100th housewife to join the show, which is a great honor. Peggy was also the 1st Armenian-American housewife and loved sharing her culture. She was able to spread awareness about breast cancer and it seemed like she had a great time on the show.

Peggy does feel like moving on from the show is the right thing for her to do. While most housewives end up sticking around for at least a few seasons before they quit, Peggy opted to leave after just one season. A source did tell E! that Peggy is a very positive person and wants to get away from the negativity of the show and the women on it. She is planning to focus on her family right now and doing some things on her own. What she is actually going to do hasn’t been revealed just yet.

They are going to need to find a few new housewives next season. Right now, they just have Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd left on the roster. King Edmonds and McLaughlin both already shared that they were done and moving on. These other four girls seem to be happy to stick it out on the show, but they will need to try to find some women that not only fit in well with them, but also bring the drama to the show.

The fans are shocked to hear that Peggy Sulahian is leaving RHOC after just one season. Everyone is just going to have to wait and see who they find to replace Peggy when The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo. You know the rumors are going to fly between now and then.