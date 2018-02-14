Man Claims He’s A Time Traveler: Passes Polygraph, Says Trump Will Win 2020 Election & AI Will Take Over

An alleged time traveler named Noah from the year 2030 says Donald Trump will win the 2020 presidential election and artificial intelligence will be a part of everyday life.

A time traveler who says he’s from the year 2030 has allegedly passed a lie detector test to prove his authenticity. He claimed that Donald Trump would be re-elected in 2020 and artificial intelligence will eventually take over the world. In a shocking video posted by ApexTV, a man whose face and voice was distorted to hide his identity claims that he risked his life to travel back in time to warn people of what’s to come.

Noah’s Claims

One of Noah’s claims was that artificial intelligence would grow and nearly everyone will have some type of Google glass-style robot. Apparently, the new AI technology will enable robots almost completely to run a household. However, the time traveler claimed that AI would never completely take over. Instead, they will learn to co-exist with humans.

The time traveler claimed that bitcoin would become increasingly popular, but “coins and bills” will still be used in America.

In 2030, the U.S. president is someone named Ilana Remikee. As for who will win the 2020 election, Noah said that Trump wins by a landslide. He also suggested that global warming has caused temperatures in North America to increase, while Europe’s temperatures have decreased significantly.

According to the Daily Mail, Noah claims that humans will reach Mars by 2028. The same year, scientists will discover how to time travel.

The time traveler reveals that electric cars will go as fast as diesel and petrol cars. He states that most cars are electric in 2030.

In 2030, Noah suggested that most cancers will have a cure. He said that having cancer will no longer be a death sentence.

The Lie Detector Test Result

The lie detector test footage from ApexTV shows the time traveler sitting in a chair hooked up to what appears to be a polygraph lie detector around his bicep and finger. He was asked to confirm his identity and some of the events he claims would happen. According to the polygraph, he was telling the truth about everything he said.

Many people questioned the results of the lie detector test since Apex TV doesn’t show the machine and only flashes “true” or “false” on the screen.

Noah said that he has hard evidence that he is telling the truth, but he isn’t sure if anyone would believe him and that he would be risking his personal safety by releasing them.

