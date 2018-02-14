Britney Spears To Be Honored With Prestigious GLAAD Vanguard Award

Singer Britney Spears is the latest to be recognized by GLAAD for one of the organization’s highest honors: The Vanguard Award.

On Tuesday, the “Hold It Against Me” performer, 36, was officially named as this year’s honoree by the organization for her continuous and unwavering support of the LGBTQ community. The Vanguard Award is presented to those in the media who have “made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

Past winners of the Vanguard Award include Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, and Janet Jackson, according to the Huffington Post.

In a statement given by the CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, Spears was noted as consistently standing up for issues which target the LGBTQ community.

“An irrefutable icon, Britney Spears has entertained the world while also embodying the spirit of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award by speaking out on significant issues that face her fans – from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas,” Ellis wrote.

“She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever.”

Over the past few years, Spears has stepped up her support of the LGBTQ community in a big way. In 2016, she appeared with Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Troye Sivan, and several other big name artists in the music video for “Hands,” a tribute released by GLAAD to honor the 49 lives lost in the Orlando Pulse massacre. She has also consistently changed her social media profiles to purple in honor of Spirit Day, another GLAAD-created entity which helps to show solidarity with bullied queer youth.

Britney Spears to be honored for support of gay community https://t.co/AaValSVQjH — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) February 13, 2018

In 2017, Spears reached out to her LGBTQ fans in a touching note that was published by Billboard in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

“I have a secret to share with you. You see, it’s actually [all of] you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy, and make me and my sons strive to be better people,” Spears shared.

On Tuesday, following news of Spears receiving the Vanguard Award, the singer took to social media to warmly thank GLAAD for the honor.

Honored to be receiving the Vanguard Award at the @GLAAD Media Awards this year! The LGBTQ community means the absolute world to me and inspires me every day. I am proud to be an ally and I will continue to support equality and acceptance for all!! ???????????? #GLAADAwards pic.twitter.com/iInKolgW61 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2018

This is not the first Vanguard Award Britney has received. In 2011, MTV awarded Spears their Video Vanguard Award at that year’s Video Music Awards.

Britney will receive her latest honor at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12.