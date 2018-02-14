Meghan Markle Reportedly Visited Grenfell Tower Survivors In Secret, According To ‘Mirror’

Meghan Markle’s passion for charity work is evident. Because of the way the former actress approaches people, she has repeatedly been compared to Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Her most recent charitable act is reportedly paying a visit to the Grenfell Tower victims in secret, reminiscent of Lady Di.

According to Mirror, Megan Markle has secretly been visiting the site of the disastrous fire that ravished a community on June 14, 2017. The royal bride reportedly comforted Grenfell fire survivors during her private visits.

Based on the report, the royal-to-be has made several visits to the Grenfell fire site—at least two. Grenfell Tower victims seem to appreciate the time Ms. Markle has taken to see them, as per Express UK.

“Meghan’s visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts.”

It is easy to see why Meghan Markle’s presence out of all the members of the British royal family could be so comforting to the Grenfell Tower victims. The community surrounding Grenfell Tower was multi-ethnic, and Meghan Markle would be the one royal-to-be who could understand a multi-cultural background.

As noted in a previous article, Ms. Markle was not present during the Grenfell memorial service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in December. Her future husband, Prince Harry, attended with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, Meghan Markle seems to have taken a more personal route and decided to visit the Grenfell Tower victims in private on her own without the cameras. According to Telegraph, Prince Harry was not even present during Ms. Markle’s visits to Grenfell Tower. Meghan Markle went with one royal protection officer and one of her fiancé’s aides.

In Princess Diana’s Likeness

Ms. Markle has been compared to Princess Diana ever since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. Like Lady Di, Meghan Markle appears to be compassionate, empathetic, and sympathetic to other people’s plights.

Other royal family members, even Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge, and Duchess Kate, can feel a little distant at times. However, Princess Diana knew how to connect with the people she met on a more human level, regardless of her royal status.

Meghan Markle appears to be similar to Lady Di in this sense. She seems to be able to connect with people on a more personal level, and that has helped her win the hearts of people in her new country and around the world.

According to Express UK, Meghan Markle is taking a crash course on the do’s and don’ts of royal protocol. Based on her actions at Grenfell Tower, however, Ms. Markle already understands her new position in life and knows how to use it to help others, just like the Princess of Hearts in the past.