‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily And Cane Renew Vows, JT Has A V-Day Tantrum, And Chelsea Lies To Nick

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, February 14, reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tease each other about their Valentines’s Day gift. They agree to exchange gifts during Lily and Cane’s receptions at Top of the Tower.

At the penthouse, Lily (Christel Khalil) is frantic about what wedding dress to wear to her vow renewal. According to SheKnows Soaps, Lily has her mother’s and her wedding dress. She isn’t sure which one to wear. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) thinks she should wear both. She promises to create the perfect dress in time for the ceremony.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily and Chelsea talk about raising other people’s children. Lily admires her for stepping up to the plate and being a mother to Christian, even though he’s Sage’s son. Chelsea tells her that she wants the best for him. Lily hopes she can bond with Sam soon.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) checks decorations before explaining to Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) that this vow renewal is a celebration for the whole family, including Sam. He double checks everything and sees that their house is ready for the ceremony.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mattie is wearing contacts and a gorgeous dress. Lily has a gorgeous gown. Lily reveals that Cane still gives her butterflies and she believes in second chances. Mattie interjects that they won’t make it through another “mistake.” Charlie agrees, saying when things were bad they were “really bad.”

Cane reads his vows promising to be open and never let anything go unsaid. He promises to honor and cherish their marriage. They exchange rings and kiss.

Chelsea covers her tracks, plus J.T. and Traci reminisce about Colleen. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZfaBx6glus #YR pic.twitter.com/Q2RUINhvJw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tells J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) that they are revealing to the world they are a couple by attending Lily and Cane’s vow renewal reception together. They hope this is the beginning of a great relationship. However, before the night is over, J.T. will have a meltdown and walk out on Victoria.

After J.T. steps away for a moment, Victoria shares a dance with Billy. It will lead J.T. to believe that she’s still in love with him. Little does he know, Billy informed Victoria he was thinking of asking Phyllis to marry him.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) will ask Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to dance. They will enjoy each other’s company until Devon drops a bombshell — he’s seeing someone, Simone (Shanica Knowles).

Phyllis corners J.T. to ask him if any of the serial numbers were a match. She hopes that one of the serial numbers will match up to Alexandra West’s closed bank account.

Think things will be different this time? #YR pic.twitter.com/PHkTk3xQKX — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will pull Nick aside and tell him it’s time for her to be honest. She will say that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) was the one responsible for the Chelsea 2.0 hacking. She will claim that she didn’t come forward because she feared Jordan would seek revenge.

Nick believes her story, and he will promise he believes she is innocent. They will seal the promise with a kiss.

At the table, Phyllis and Billy both think the other is going to “pop the question.” Of course, neither had that in mind. Phyllis hands Billy his present, which is a stylish watch. Billy gives Phyllis a red sports car. They kiss and express how grateful they are to be on solid ground.

Back at Victoria’s house, J.T. confronts Victoria about spending half the night with Billy. Victoria’s stunned. She tells him that Billy wanted to speak to her about possibly marrying Phyllis. J.T. wouldn’t hear it and ranted that Billy is her “plan B.” He yells that she never gives him any respect. He slams the door, leaving Victoria confused on what set him off.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.