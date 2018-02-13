Watch Cavs Vs. Thunder 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Tuesday night’s NBA action includes the Cavs vs. Thunder live streaming online and televised coverage as Cleveland’s new look roster looks for another strong outing. LeBron James and his newest teammates recorded a 22-point victory over the Boston Celtics just this past weekend. Now they’ll try to follow that up by getting another win on the road against Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City. Here are the latest NBA game details including point spread, points total, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Thunder live streaming online.

According to ESPN‘s game preview, the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-22) have now won three-straight games with 121 points or more scored in each of those wins. They’re coming off an impressive victory over the Boston Celtics thanks to several of their newest roster additions. Of those new additions, Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to finish with 17 points while George Hill scored 12 points as part of the starting lineup. Oklahoma City (32-25) is looking to have several of their key roster members back for tonight’s home contest including reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and offseason addition Carmelo Anthony. Both players missed time due to ankle injuries they suffered last week.

The revamped #Cavs seemed to mesh well in their first game together. How will they do against the Thunder in tonight’s #PlayersOnly matchup?@cavs vs. @okcthunder // 8pm ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/EylcuXdlEF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 13, 2018

With both players back on the court, it has the Oklahoma City Thunder as two-point favorites at home. The Odds Shark website lists the Thunder at -125 to -130 on the moneyline with the visiting Cavs as +104 to +110 underdogs. For tonight’s points total, bettors are contemplating 221 points for the complete game. In terms of trends to look at, Cleveland is just 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games against the Thunder on the road. The points total has gone under the number in five of the last seven times these teams met up in OKC.

Tuesday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game will get started at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers can watch this NBA matchup on live television via their TNT channels. Viewers in the Oklahoma region can also watch on Fox Sports Oklahoma channel. For live streaming, cable and satellite subscribers can use TNTDrama website or compatible apps, or the Fox Sports Go website and its compatible apps.

For those viewers without a cable or satellite subscription, there are several options to watch the Cavs vs. Thunder live streaming online. One of them is to sign up for a free trial of Sling TV which includes TNT as part of its channel packages. Another option might include TNT Overtime service where available. For other channel streaming services that have TNT and include free trial offers, viewers may want to check out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and PlayStation Vue.