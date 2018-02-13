Joy-Anna Duggar Shares New Baby Bump Photo And Finally Reveals Her Due Date

Joy-Anna Duggar recently took her baby bump shopping, but she and Austin Forsyth weren’t buying items for their little one’s nursery. Instead, it looks like they were looking for a new family car. The Counting On stars are counting down the days until their first child arrives, and they casually used an Instagram hashtag to reveal exactly how much longer they have to wait for Joy-Anna’s due date.

The mom-to-be is remaining active as she approaches the day she’s expected to give birth, which is a date that has been debated by Duggar fans for months. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have finally decided to put the rumors about when their baby was conceived to rest by sharing Joy-Anna’s due date on Instagram. At first glance, it appears that the main point of their February 13 Instagram post is to inform their followers that they recently went to a car auction. However, all that Duggar fans can talk about is their hashtag revealing that Joy-Anna’s due date is February 22.

“Well, we didn’t end up buying anything today, but it’s always fun going to the auto auction! #9daystillduedate,” the couple wrote.

Their post included a current photo of Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby bump. The snapshot was taken at the aforementioned car auction, a popular haunt of the Duggar family. During an episode of Counting On, Joy-Anna revealed that she used to help her brothers flip cars purchased at the auction. She was tasked with cleaning the vehicles up so that they could be sold for a small profit.

However, it’s possible that she and Austin weren’t looking for a car to resell during this particular visit. Now that they’re about to become a family of three, the couple may be in the market for a larger vehicle. They’re clearly looking to bid on SUVs in a video included with their Instagram post.

In response to the Instagram post, one fan noted that Austin Forsyth is wearing sticker bearing the date February 13. The commenter speculated that the couple purposely included proof of the date the photo was taken.

“I love how this picture has a date on the badge and when her due date is to shut down those rumors she already has the baby. Way to go Joy.”

As reported by Romper, some Duggar fans have suggested that Joy-Anna Duggar has been posting old photos of her baby bump on Instagram because she doesn’t want anyone to know that she’s already given birth. These pregnancy conspiracy theorists believe that the Duggar daughter’s baby was conceived before she wed Austin Forsyth on May 26, 2017. They have speculated that the couple doesn’t want anyone to know that they had premarital sex, so the Counting On stars have been using social media to fool fans into thinking that Joy-Anna’s due date has not yet arrived.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s latest Instagram post may finally shut the conspiracy theorists up for good. It’s clear that she still has a baby bump as of February 13, and even if she were to give birth during the time period between now and her due date, she could simply point out that babies arrive early all the time.

According to the BabyMed Due Date calculator, Joy-Anna Duggar’s February 22 due date means that the sexual intercourse that led to conception occurred between the dates of May 27, 2017 to June 1, 2017. In other words, she and Austin Forsyth definitely did not engage in premarital sex.