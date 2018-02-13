New ‘Counting On’ Trailer Debuts, Teases Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar Baby News

The Duggar family has created its very own spin-off show, Counting On, which centers around the older children as they court, get engaged, get married, and have children. Although Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard won’t be on the show this season, there will still be plenty for fans to watch in upcoming episodes.

In a clip released by People, the new season will focus on engagements, weddings, and baby news. Firstly, the show will focus on Kendra Caldwell and Joe Duggar as they prepare their wedding. Although fans have already seen the pair tie the knot on the previous season, fans will get an idea of the behind-the-scenes preparation of the big day. Kendra Caldwell Duggar shared on the show that when she was engaged to Joe, she felt she needed a chaperone more because her desires for him grew stronger knowing they were headed down the aisle.

Kendra and Joe are now expecting a baby boy, but it isn’t likely this will be covered on the show. Fans will have to wait until next season for details on their new little one.

Last season’s Counting On focused on Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, as they courted and made preparations for their big wedding. The pair is expecting a baby any day now, but the show will reveal their honeymoon in Switzerland and the way they told the Duggar clan that Joy-Anna was expecting.

Joy-Anna and Austin will be seen adventuring in the Alps, which Joy-Anna explains in the sneak peek is the first time they’ve ever been allowed to be alone together.

Although Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard have had a baby during the filming of the show, Samuel’s birth will not be appearing on the show. Some believe it is because Jill had complications during the birth and that there may be something medically wrong with Samuel.

The season will, however, cover Jinger Duggar Vuolo and husband, Jeremy Vuolo, moving in Laredo, Texas. Although Jinger and Jeremy are now expecting their first baby together, it is unclear if the announcement will be featured on the show. Likely, like Kendra and Joe’s baby, it will be saved for the next season of Counting On. However, the sneak peek does tease that Jinger and Jeremy might need a nursery in their new home soon.