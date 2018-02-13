Warriors Rumors: GSW Should Consider Signing Tony Allen In Place Of JaVale McGee, Reports ‘Blue Man Hoop’

The Golden State Warriors are still ahead of the pack in terms of talent, but the defending champions are expected to become active in the free agent market. Tony Allen will likely be the most coveted player in the coming weeks, and a report pointed out that the veteran guard will be a good fit for Golden State.

According to Andrew Ites of Blue Man Hoop, the Warriors should consider signing Allen. He said that the 36-year-old veteran guard could be a “valuable addition” to the star-studded Warriors squad, considering the poor overall performance of their bench players this season.

Allen was once known as one of the best defenders in the league. While he is already 36 years old, the three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member is still capable of giving any team a boost on the defensive end of the floor.

The 14-year veteran did not get enough playing time with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this season, but the Chicago native averaged 1.6 steals last year with the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, he received NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors for the third time in his career.

Allen could take some minutes from their superstars to make them fresher for another title run this year. However, signing Allen will not be a walk in the park for Golden State. NBA insider David Aldridge reported last week that title contenders like the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are also eyeing Allen.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

And if the Warriors successfully convince Allen to move to the Bay Area, they will have to release a player to create a roster spot. But according to another report from Ites, the Warriors might not have a hard time picking the player to release if they decide to sign a player for their playoff run.

Ites said that JaVale McGee’s time in Golden State might be “coming to an end” soon. He pointed out that McGee has only played 8.1 minutes per game this season, and the emergence of rookie Jordan Bell made the 30-year-old center expendable.

McGee, who is playing in his second season with the Warriors, was reportedly on the trading block earlier in the season according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. The Warriors tried to look for a taker for the former Nevada standout, but they eventually opted to stay put past the trade deadline.