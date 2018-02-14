‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wed., Feb. 14: Eve Helps Brady, Eric’s Discovery, Rope’s Romantic Trip

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, February 14, reveal some interesting moments in Salem. Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) helps Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) out of a sticky situation. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) discovers the real reason Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) backed away. Also, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) go to Smith Island for a romantic getaway.

According to She Knows, Brady and Eve‘s relationship is going to keep viewers on their toes. Even though they are at war with one another, there is also an attraction between them. Fans are not quite sure if Brady can keep up his plan to use Eve. He has a weakness when it comes to women and falls in love easily. It is clear he has romantic feelings for her, but is in denial right now.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that things will get even more complicated after Eve helps him out of a jam. It isn’t revealed the details of Brady’s sticky situation. However, Eve gets him out of it, despite being told by others that he is just using her. Could this incident lead him to fall in love with her? Or will he continue playing her heart while ignoring how he really feels?

It is also confirmed that Eric will realize why Jennifer moved on so quickly after their kiss. He discovers that Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) relayed some inaccurate information to Jennifer. He decides to talk to the woman he loves and explain that he is over Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). He asks for a second chance, but she turns him down, saying she is now with Henry Shah (Andre Khabbazi).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that even though he is turned down, there will be an interesting turn of events. Later in the week, Henry will step aside. This prompts Jennifer to knock on Eric’s door, but will they actually form a love connection this time?

As for the couple known as “Rope,” they have both been busy with the Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) murder investigation. Following Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) arrest, they will finally get some alone time. Rafe and Hope jet off to Smith Island for a private romantic getaway. However, don’t expect their road to the altar to be smooth, especially with more people finding out about what happened with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.