‘Destiny 2’ Crimson Days Is Live: What You Need To Know

The Crimson Days event has arrived in Destiny 2. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players can now participate in the week-long in-game event to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Bungie has made changes to its event reward structure and thrown in a new map and mode. Here’s what all Guardians should expect.

Event Timeline

Crimson Days started on Tuesday, February 13, and will run until the Weekly Reset on Tuesday, February 20 (likely earlier if Destiny 2 is brought down for maintenance).

Start the event by visiting Tess Everiss in the Tower to receive a fit of a Crimson Engram. You will then be asked to visit Lord Shaxx briefly before jumping into the event.

Crimson Engrams

The good news is Bungie has reworked the Destiny 2 event rewards system for Crimson Days following the negative feedback from The Dawning event. Eververse will not be selling Crimson Engrams and they will only be earned through gameplay. Additionally, all players who have leveled their Guardian to level 20 without Curse of Osiris or level 25 with the DLC will be able to earn a Crimson Engram and an Illuminated Engram each time their Guardians earns a new level.

Bungie has also added a “Knock Out” feature to the Crimson Engrams. This ensure players will receive every item from the Crimson Engram loot pool before they start receiving duplicates.

Some of the items in the Crimson Engram will be available for sale from Eververse. The catch is they can be purchased with Silver Dust, which is earned by dismantling Eververse items or Crimson Days items or from Illuminated Engrams. Purchasing one of these items will count towards the “Knock Out” for that item.

Possible rewards include new Ghost Shells, weapon skins, emotes, sparrows, and shaders. There are also a handful of existing shaders and transmat effects thrown in as filler.

There is no word on a new weapon being included in the event like the Zephyr Sword was included with The Dawning. This article will be updated if one appears.

Crimson Days Matches

The main draw of Crimson Days is the new Crimson Days PVP matches in the Crucible. These are 2v2 matches played on the new “The Burnout” map, which is a rework of “The Burning Shrine” from Destiny 1. This is set in an alternate future timeline where the Vex has won.

Each match is a spin on Clash featuring a best of five rounds with a round lasting two minutes. If the two teams are tied at the end of the first four rounds, then the round goes into overtime with a capture point in the center of the map. The fifth round is the same capture point.

There are a couple of other twists with Crimson Days matches. Staying close to your partner will recharge your character’s abilities faster. Stray too far away and a waypoint marker will appear on you and your partner for opponents to see. Additionally, you gain a Vengeance buff for 10 seconds if your teammate dies and leaves you alone. This grants bonus speed and damage.

It is possible to matchmake into Crimson Days matches as a solo player. Obviously, teaming up with someone from your clan will be preferable or you can just hope your partner will be active on their microphone as communication makes a world of difference in 2v2.

Possible rewards for Crimson Days matches include the usual Crucible gear plus a Crimson Engram and the Undeterred Exotic Sparrow.

There is also a Crimson Days milestone that gifts Crimson Day Rewards after completing five matches.

Additional Crimson Days Rewards

Destiny 2 players can also receive the following Crimson Days rewards by completing specific activities.