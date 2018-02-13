The Suspicious Letter That Sent Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife To The Hospital Said ‘You Are An Awful Person’

The suspicious letter containing white powder, which sent Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, to the hospital, contained a note calling the president’s oldest son “an awful person,” MSN is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, on Monday a suspicious letter arrived at the New York City home of Bonnie Haydon, who is the mother of Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s wife. Mrs. Trump opened the letter and found that it contained a suspicious substance; specifically, a white powder. Vanessa, her mother, and an unidentified third person who was at the apartment that morning were all taken to a Manhattan hospital as a precaution. Fortunately, the substance turned out to be harmless, and none of the three people in the apartment were sickened or otherwise harmed by the substance.

As the New York Police Department and the Secret Service investigate the suspicious letter, some details about it have been leaked to the media. Unidentified sources close to the investigation reveal to WNBC-TV (New York) that the letter contained seven short sentences that contained profanity and insults, all directed towards Donald Trump Jr.

“You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric looks smart. This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f**k up.”

The substance sent in a white envelope addressed to Donald Trump Jr. on Monday was determined to be cornstarch, a law enforcement source says https://t.co/eCVt1bDx2n pic.twitter.com/PB3HFyQks2 — CNN International (@cnni) February 13, 2018

Meanwhile, officials have identified the suspicious white powder as cornstarch. The letters were postmarked from Boston.

Sending a substance with white powder is a form of terrorism that has been in use since at least 2001, when Bruce Edwards Ivins sent anthrax-laden letters to several news media offices and two Democratic U.S. senators (Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy). The pure anthrax spores took the form of a white powder, which infected 22 people and killed five of them.

Similarly, the deadly poison ricin can also take the form of a white powder, and indeed the powdery poison was sent to the White House, twice, in 2003. No one was injured in those attacks.

There have also been multiple cases where an innocuous white powder, such as flour or powdered milk, was sent, simply with the intention of scaring, but not harming, the recipient.

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump have tweeted in response to the incident. Mrs. Trump expressed her thanks to the law-enforcement and emergency-response agencies that responded to the letter.

“Thank you so much for all the help today in NYC! I appreciate all the quick response to make sure that I was safe! Thank you @FDNY @SecretService @NYPDnews @NYPDCT @NewYorkFBI.”

Donald, for his part, invoked his relief that his family emerged from the incident unharmed.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

As of this writing, police have not named any suspects in this case.