Piers Morgan Claims Omarosa Asked Him For Sex, Called Him A Gay Slur When Rejected, Per His ‘Daily Mail’ Essay

Piers Morgan has made some hard-hitting claims against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with Piers alleging that Omarosa propositioned him for sex and called him a derogatory slur when Morgan turned her down. A new essay penned by Piers on the Daily Mail is titled, “The wife-beater, the witch and the White House: Why the hell did Trump ever tell Rob Porter and Omarosa ‘you’re hired’?”

In that essay, Morgan calls Omarosa a loathsome person. Manigault has gained the spotlight once more, after leaving the White House and telling her Big Brother: Celebrity Edition cast mates that she lost 100 friends being loyal to President Donald Trump. As reported by the Inquisitr, Omarosa also cried when speaking about fearing what Trump would tweet next, saying that the U.S. would not be okay under Trump’s leadership.

Piers claims the incidents with Omarosa happened during their first season stint on Celebrity Apprentice. Morgan had a long list of insults that he called Omarosa, calling her “a vicious, duplicitous, lying, conniving, backstabbing piece of work.” As such, Piers wondered aloud via his essay why Omarosa would be able to spend one year in the White House with Trump’s camp.

Morgan claims that Omarosa’s whole reason for being in the White House was to spill the beans about the goings-on inside Trump’s walls. It’s not clear why Piers didn’t publish his exposé on Omarosa earlier, when she was first hired by the Trump campaign. Nevertheless, Piers wrote that he met Omarosa in 2008. That’s when Omarosa allegedly asked Piers for sex, in order to “make lots of money out of it.”

“I stared at her and laughed: ‘You must be joking, you deluded woman.’ She didn’t take it well. ‘What are you? Gay?'”

*NEW: Omarosa offered me sex to win Celebrity Apprentice, then called me a 'f***ing f*gg*t', invented gay smears & threatened to punch me.

Omarosa allegedly asked Piers for a “showmance” – or a “show romance” – that would gain lots of attention for the show. After that rejection, Piers claims that Omarosa turned on him during that period, when Morgan was going through a separation from his ex-wife. Omarosa allegedly hurled homosexual slurs at him and claimed his kids hated him. She reportedly asked Piers if another man was raising his children and joked about Morgan allegedly getting “caught sucking a gay waiter’s c*** in a hotel pool” in front of others.

“This was a lie. I’m not gay and she hadn’t heard that about me. She’d just made it up to smear me and to provoke me into a confrontation.”

Omarosa claimed Piers was hiding being gay and even told Donald Trump as much in the boardroom, according to Morgan. Trump said that if Omarosa was calling Piers a homosexual man then she didn’t know him very well.

Omarosa threatened to punch Piers if he touched her, claims Morgan, who warned the world to watch out for Omarosa’s likely upcoming tell-all book and Lifetime series.