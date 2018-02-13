Leah Messer Opens Up About ‘Life-Changing Experience’ And How Her Daughter Adalynn Is Involved

Leah Messer hasn’t said much about what is going on in her life, as she’s often rather silent on social media when she’s filming Teen Mom 2. It’s possible that she has a contract with MTV that says she can’t share any specific details about the events of her life. However, it sounds like Leah and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert agreed that their daughter, Adalynn, could have a puppy. This week, Leah purchased a new car for herself, but it sounds like she also wanted her daughter to have something special for her. They discussed purchasing a dog on social media, and when Leah finally brought a dog home, she learned it was pregnant.
On Instagram, Leah opened up about what it was like to wake up to small puppies at her home. According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer reveals that it was fun to experience, but her daughter Adalynn grew close to the puppies. They agreed that they would give the puppies away to people who were looking for puppies, but that was emotional for Leah’s daughter. She explained that Adalynn wanted to give the puppies a new home, and when a couple asked Adalynn to name one of the dogs, she was ecstatic. She chose to name the puppy, Sky Bella.
Most of you have been following the story, but for those that haven’t. The girls and I rescued a Dog that had just been left in the cold last November. When we took her to the vet, we were told she was pregnant. December 17th a day after the twins 8th birthday we woke up to 7 healthy puppies. It has most definitely been a life changing experience for my little family and challenging at times. You know what they say, no good deed goes unpunished! loll. We’ve grown to love them all! Unfortunately, We knew we couldn’t keep them all. After 7 weeks and getting their first shots we begin the journey to find them their forever homes. We weren’t going to be okay with them just going to any home. We wanted them to go to the right forever home. Today, we met with Puppy A’s forever family. This was especially hard for Addie because she had grown so close with this little one. She cried for a bit but was okay knowing that she helped mommy take great care of her and find her the best forever home! The new family even emailed us to ask Addie if she wanted to name her. Addie was ECSTATIC! We sent them options and they decided on the name Sky Bella. We are sooo happy knowing Sky is with an amazing family and going to live her best life! We are more than confident and feel great about the decision today! I hope to post more photos of the other puppies, their new families, and even their life after the adoption with their new families. After all the emails, calls, puppy contracts, and countless hours making sure these puppies/Mom have a great life. It’s been bitter sweet but more than worth it! ???????? We also recorded this journey as well to share with everyone on our YouTube channel. So many videos will be on there soon! ????????
It’s amazing to see that people can see how Adalynn is affected by how she has to give the puppies away. Instead of merely seeing it as a transaction where they get a puppy, these individuals saw how sad Adalynn was and allowed her to get involved in the naming process. Surely, this is something Leah is thrilled about as she can use this experience to teach her daughter some valuable lessons. Since Leah is currently filming Teen Mom 2, it’s possible that her purchase of the dog and the birth of the puppies will be captured for the upcoming season. Kailyn Lowry recently shared a photo of herself with a camera crew, so it’s possible that the girls are still filming with MTV.
Since Leah Messer now has a dog, fans should expect more photos of the adorable dog on her social media profiles.