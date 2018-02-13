Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar Dillard’s Husband, Insists Non-Profit Attacked Him For His Christian Beliefs

Derick Dillard, the disgraced husband of Jill Duggar Dillard, has once again taken to social media to argue and spread his Christian beliefs. The reality star was reportedly fired from TLC’s Counting On after stating that he felt it was wrong for the network to promote Jazz Jennings and air the television show I Am Jazz. According to Derick, God thinks transgender is a myth, so the show should not be on the air.

It is unclear if he and Jill Duggar Dillard were fired or decided to no longer be on the show due to their own volition as they claim. However, it has been rumored that the rest of the Duggar family hasn’t been happy with the way Derick has handled himself online. Now, the father of two has gotten himself into a spat with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which works to ensure the separation of church and state is followed.

The organization asked Derick if he knew that a public school in Arkansas was banned for putting up quotes from the Bible in one of their classrooms, including one of the verses Derick had posted on his Twitter.

Derick replied that he felt the FFRF was “more concerned” with attacking Christianity than actually defending the Constitution.

It looks like the FFRF is less concerned about defending the constitution than they are about attacking Christianity. https://t.co/GqFBv1LdJv — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) February 13, 2018

Derick Dillard then engaged with the foundation and told them they were mocking him, as a free citizen, and his use of the scripture. Other Christians joined in, saying that Derick is a private citizen and that it is clear the foundation is attacking Christians for their faith on a one-on-one basis.

Some also quoted the Gospel of Matthew 5:11, which tells the reader blessed are those that persecute you. Others simply told Derick to ignore them, while many said he was only crying persecution because he didn’t like what was being said to him.

Many of Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dillard’s fans are Christians themselves and have stated that the pair were unfairly treated by TLC. They have said that Derick should be able to share “the word of God” when it comes to Jazz Jennings and not be punished for it, because of “freedom of speech laws,” even if they are incorrectly applying them in this case.