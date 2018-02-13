‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Speaks Out About Paternity Of Her Unborn Baby, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Teen Mom OG fans were stunned when Amber Portwood announced she was pregnant with her second child. The MTV reality star revealed that she and her boyfriend of only a couple of months, Andrew Glennon, were expecting a child together. However, some fans wondered if the baby could possibly have been fathered by Amber’s ex-fiance, Matt Baier, who she split from just weeks before the pregnancy announcement.

Baby daddy rumors have been swirling throughout Amber Portwood’s pregnancy, and this week, the Teen Mom OG star finally decided to address the speculation that Matt Baier may be the father of her unborn child. When Amber and Andrew revealed that their unborn son was due in May, fans went wild, claiming that Portwood and Baier hadn’t split until August — just nine months before the due date. However, Amber set the record straight, tweeting that she and Matt actually split in May before she started dating Andrew and before she got pregnant.

According to a February 13 report by Radar Online, a source close to Matt Baier says that it is “impossible” for Matt to be the father of Amber Portwood’s child. The insider went on to say that Matt moved to Las Vegas on July 3 and that the Teen Mom OG star never came to visit him, and they haven’t seen each other.

“It’s definitely not his,” the source declared.

Me and Matt broke up in May lol — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) February 12, 2018

It seems to be official now that Matt Baier is not the father of Amber Portwood’s child. However, for awhile the rumors were seemingly out of control. In the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, even Amber’s ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, wondered out loud if Matt was the child’s biological father. However, his wife, Kristina diffused the situation, saying she believed that there was a break in between Amber’s relationships with Matt Baier and Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood is currently expecting a baby boy, whom she and Andrew Glennon plan to name James. The pair will welcome their first child together in May. The baby boy will join big sister Leah, whose father is Gary Shirley.

Fans can watch Amber Portwood’s journey during Teen Mom OG, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.