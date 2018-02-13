New Photo Of Jessa Duggar Seewald Surfaces That Make Fan Blogs Think She’s Expecting

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, recently celebrated their son Henry’s first birthday. Rumors have been swirling for months that the reality star and her husband are expecting, but a new picture of the pair has some fan blogs thinking they see a pregnancy belly on Jessa.

The Duggar family is widely reported to be Quiverfull, meaning that they have as many children as possible. It is unknown of Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, are also subscribing to this notion, but thus far, they have had two children in very quick succession. Jessa’s older brother, Josh Duggar, already has five children, which he and his wife, Anna, have had virtually without breaks.

Rumors that Jessa Duggar Seewald is expecting started back in December, and their fans started getting suspicious when no one had seen any photos of her full body for several weeks. As the Duggar family typically waits until the third month to announce a pregnancy, they were pretty sure Jessa had decided to do the same.

It was previously reported that fans speculated they might get an announcement this weekend, as Jessa Duggar’s sister, Jinger Duggar was in town with her husband. Fans also speculated that perhaps Jinger and Jeremy would be announcing the sex of their baby.

Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben Seewald currently have two young boys, Spurgeon and Henry. Jessa shares her life with her fans on her Instagram to her 2 million followers, who love watching her children grow. Although she tries to keep it “real,” she has been “mom shamed” in the past for allowing her sons to chew on the tags of toys and for keeping her house “messy” and “dirty.”

Most recently, media outlets have discovered that Jessa and her husband live near a very busy highway, which has made then concerned over their son’s safety.

Fans have also been speculating that her older sister Jill Duggar Dillard uses the controversial technique blanket training to keep her sons in line. It is rumored that Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald don’t use the controversial method, though it is admitted that no one knows for sure.