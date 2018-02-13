‘Prison Bae’ Mekhi Alante Lucky Is New Hot Model With One Blue Eye, One Brown Eye Walking The Runway

Mekhi Alante Lucky walked the runway for Philipp Plein on February 10, during New York Fashion Week. As seen above, Lucky’s striking eyes with two different colors were on full display during the Philipp Plein fashion show. Even though the description of the photo by Slaven Vlasic in the Getty Images describes Mekhi as “a model” in New York City, Lucky has a new nickname on social media: “Prison Bae.”

According to the New York Post, Mekhi has taken over the popularity from the other similarly viral sensation known as “Hot Felon” — aka Jeremy Meeks — with Alante Lucky’s mugshot from the Raleigh Police Department also going viral. The “Prison Bae” with one blue eye and one brown eye has a condition called heterochromia iridum.

Mekhi’s notable eye colors are being called mesmerizing. Lucky admitted that people stare at him quite a bit, telling him that he’s beautiful. “Prison Bae” says that he’s not cocky about his good looks. Mekhi stands 5-feet, 10 inches with a waist that’s 28 inches around. Lucky gained a modeling contract with St. Claire Modeling after the man who hails from North Carolina gained attention for his looks. The first catwalk he walked was for Helmut Lang, plus he has gained gigs with Arena Homme+ for a cover shoot and got work with Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book.

Mekhi, going viral as “Prison Bae” online, is being praised for being a natural in front of the camera.

Lucky’s prison status was a result of felony charges in 2016, ranging from motor vehicle theft to misdemeanor breaking or entering. The list of five charges also includes a trouble “misdemeanor assault on a female.”

Jonathan Van Ness‏ of the new Netflix Queer Eye show is one of those folks tweeting about #prisonbae and his rise to stardom. Lucky avoided prison in 2017 and now has a wonderful new modeling career to keep him busy. Those wondering about the romantic status of “Prison Bae” can note that the Raleigh-based man has a girlfriend named Tionna and a 7-month-old daughter named Brooke. Yet, Lucky admitted that he and Tionna are “not together right now.”

Shane Warne is another man with two different colored eyes, reports the Daily Mail, with the publication attributing that condition to his ladies’ man status.