Lakers Rumors: Brook Lopez Will Be A Good Fit For The Cavaliers, Reports ‘King James Gospel’

The Cleveland Cavaliers got a new lease of life after the flurry of trades they made before deadline. There are two roster spots left in the team, and there is a growing speculation that the reigning Eastern Conference champions will try to sign a big man from the buyout market.

According to Nathan Beighle of King James Gospel, the Cavaliers should keep an eye on Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez. The 29-year-old was mentioned in numerous NBA rumors earlier this month, but he remained in Los Angeles past the trade deadline.

If Lopez gets bought out, Beighle said that the Cavaliers will benefit a lot from signing him to a deal for the remainder of the season. Cleveland clearly needs a big man, as they only have Tristan Thompson and rookie Ante Zizic in their center rotation.

Lopez is having the worst season of his career, averaging a career-low 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. However, a change of scenery could turn the table around for the 10-year veteran, and Cleveland is tagged as an ideal landing spot for the former Brooklyn Nets star.

The former Stanford standout, who spent nine seasons with the Nets before getting traded to the Lakers last summer, has developed a decent mid-range and three-point shooting. Cleveland is perfect for players who can knock down shots from beyond the arc mainly because of LeBron James’ playmaking abilities.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Beighle added that Lopez could make an impact for the Cavs on the defensive end of the floor. He is not known for his rebounding, but the former All-Star can help Cleveland with his shot-blocking prowess. He will be a huge boost to the Cavaliers, who are among the worst shot-blocking teams with 3.8 blocks per game.

If he moves to Cleveland, Lopez will not have a hard time adjusting since he will be reunited with former Lakers teammates Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. Clarkson and Nance were traded to the Cavaliers before the deadline in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and Cleveland’s 2018 first-round pick.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers and Lopez will reach a buyout agreement. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported last week that Lopez wants to stay with the Lakers. The veteran reporter quickly added, though, that there is “still time for that to change” in the coming days before and after the All-Star break.