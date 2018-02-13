‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kirsten Storms Says No Spixie Reunion — Maxie Gets New Romance

General Hospital spoilers direct from Kirsten Storms reveal that if fans were hoping to see Maxie Jones rekindle a former flame after losing Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), they need to think again. Storms decided to test drive her new iPad and recorded a quick video for fans before settling in to watch Dateline with her boyfriend Elias Paul Reidy. Kirsten discussed losing her scene partner Ryan Paevey and what’s coming next for Maxie and little baby West.

Maxie Pregnancy Before Ryan Decided To Leave

New GH spoilers from the actress via a Facebook video indicate that plans for Maxie’s pregnancy were already in place when Ryan Paevey decided to leave the show. She was asked about Nathan dying versus being recast and said maybe the show “couldn’t get another Nathan” that would play the role as well as Ryan. Kirsten said she was sad they were killing him off, but interested to see how Maxie would handle it and said killing him rather than recasting the role “would be a more compelling story to tell.”

Kirsten thanked fans for their support as her character lost Nathan and said she’ll miss Ryan “very much.” She read aloud comments and questions from fans that were watching her live Facebook stream including ones that said they hoped she would get to keep the baby rather than lose it and that it would look like Nathan. Storms also said that she never takes off the gorgeous necklace that Ryan gave her as a parting gift and encouraged fans to check out his jewelry at Fortunate Wanderer.

Will Spinelli Reunite With Maxie?

General Hospital spoilers from Kirsten Storms assures fans that Maxie “won’t get over this so quickly” but then addressed questions about who might be next as a love interest for her character. One fan said they hope that “you and Spinelli get back together” and Kirsten replied that she doesn’t know if that’s something they’re considering or not but said she feels the “Spixie storyline kind of finished for us a long time ago” and said she likes Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie as friends.

Although Kirsten said they’ll see where it goes, it sounds like if she has her way, Spixie will remain in the friend zone. It also seems the writers agree because when Spinelli asked Maxie on Monday’s episode to relocate back to Portland with him and Georgie, she raged at him then tossed him out of her apartment. Plus, there’s still the fact that Bradford Anderson isn’t on contract (unless something changed recently) although he’s had more appearances recently than he has in a long time.

How About Jason And Maxie?

Another GH fan said she wondered if Maxie would “be paired with Jason eventually” and Kirsten said that Jason is “more like a big brother” to her character. But then the actress added that “it’s a soap opera so you never know.” But given there’s Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco), Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) that all have deep ties to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Drew Cain (Billy Miller), it would be strange to drag Maxie into their messy personal lives.



Someone mentioned that they liked the episode from years ago where Maxie redecorated Jason’s place and Kirsten laughed and said she did too and loves any scenes with Steve where she can “annoy the hell out of him” are her favorite episodes to do. When asked where her storyline is going, Kirsten said, “It gets good” and said since they shoot weeks ahead, she can see where the plot is heading. She did say she doesn’t know if it’s a boy or girl or what they might name the child.

Could Maxie Wind Up With Dante Or Peter?

Two other possibilities for future romantic partners for Maxie include Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Peter August (Wes Ramsey). General Hospital spoilers offered a preview of things to come when Maxie raged at Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) and blamed her for Nathan’s death. This stress could send Lulu into Peter’s arms and leave Dante available for Maxie. Alternately, Peter might be haunted by guilt and comfort his half-brother’s wife which could lead to romance.

No matter what comes next, Kirsten Storms is excited about it, as she shared in her GH spoilers video. Find out more about the explosion that rocks Port Charles for the 14,000th episode, see what secrets Valentin and Peter are keeping from Anna, and lots of juicy tidbits for the next two weeks. Watch ABC every day for new GH episodes and check back here often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.