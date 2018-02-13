‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Feb. 15: Chelsea Stuns Nick, JT Gives Phyllis A Tip & Vikki-Ash Battle

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, February 15, tease that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will stun Nick (Joshua Morrow). Chelsea senses that Nick is slipping from her and she isn’t ready to give up her relationship. She decides to make a bold move and ask him to marry her.

At first, Nick is taken back; then he realizes he loves her and he wants to spend his life with her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will suggest they get married right away. Nick isn’t sure why they need to rush. He will notice that Chelsea seems anxious about something.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will try her best to get Ashley (Eileen Davidson) out of Newman Enterprises. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria doesn’t believe that Ashley is being genuine. She brought up the idea that Ash is reporting Newman secrets to Jabot. Of course, Victor (Eric Braeden) shot that idea down. He said that Ashely isn’t working with Jabot as she is very angry with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria will hatch a new plan to get Ashley out of Newman. Victoria thinks if she can get Ashley and Jack to makeup, she would return to work for her family’s company and leave NE. Will Victoria’s plan work?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) takes $10,000 of the $250,000 to J.T. to try to trace the money to Chelsea. At first, it seemed like a crazy idea. However, it turns out to give her just the scoop she needs to prove Chelsea’s guilt.

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) runs the bills and finds out something that will shock Phyllis. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will be in a rush to talk to Nick.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis will rush to Nick to tell him the news. On Tuesday’s episode, Nick gave her two days to find out dirt on Chelsea. If she can’t come up with anything, then she has to let it go. It’s pretty clear that J.T. discovered that the number on the bills was linked to Alexandra West’s closed account, which would implicate Chelsea.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.