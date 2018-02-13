Kim Zolciak Slams NeNe Leakes As Fans Guess That ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Has Been Cancelled

Kim Zolciak used to be best friends with NeNe Leakes, but as they continued to film The Real Housewives of Atlanta together, their differences started to show. It didn’t take long for them to start mocking each other and the mocking soon turned hateful. Kim has been filming her own spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy, for several seasons and she’s often reminding fans that they continue to return because the ratings are great. NeNe Leakes, on the other hand, doesn’t have a spin-off show and she decided to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season as a full-time wife. During Sunday’s episode of the show, NeNe Leakes revealed that Kim wouldn’t go on a trip without her husband. Kim called NeNe crazy, saying that she used to be fun.

On Twitter, Zolciak decided to set the record straight, revealing that NeNe had talked about her husband and her daughter behind her back. According to the tweet, Kim Zolciak revealed that she hoped NeNe’s comments will prove to fans that she’s a horrible person, who is unreliable and untrustworthy. These two have been feuding for quite some time and things blew out of control when NeNe accused Kim of being racist for talking about roaches at NeNe’s home recently.

Some people are wondering why Kim is being so dramatic. While filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim has started several fights. Fans are curious as to whether she’s trying to get back on the show because she needs the money. It’s no secret that her husband got fired from the NFL last year and he’s trying to land himself a team. However, he remains jobless and Kim is working hard to earn money for the family. The family has been getting paid for filming Don’t Be Tardy, which included a home makeover for their chef Tracy and a horrible dog bite accident just last year. Some fans questioned whether Zolciak was being dramatic so she could get back on the show because Don’t Be Tardy was being canceled. There are no reports or indications that Bravo is canceling the spin-off show.

Kim Zolciak has bragged about how success Don’t Be Tardy has been, including the high ratings they have received.