‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tues., Feb. 13: Billie Returns, Claire Confronts Ciara, Stefan-Abby Moment

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, February 13 reveal that Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) returns to Salem. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) attempts to poison Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) again. Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) wants to know Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) secret. Also, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Abigail will share a moment.

Lisa Rinna Returns As Billie Reed

According to SheKnows Soaps, on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Billie finally returns. Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) encounters her daughter at the DiMera crypt. She is shocked to see Billie and wants to know what she is doing in Salem. The truth is, Billie is a cleaner for the ISA and was sent to clean up Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) shooting. However, she lies to her mother and says she wants to be there for Kate while she grieves the loss of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

John Tries To Poison Steve Again

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday also reveal John will try to inject Steve with another dose of poison. As fans saw on yesterday’s episode, he has a tube of the drug hidden inside his jacket sleeve. After talking to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), he hesitated just before going into Steve’s hospital room. He doesn’t want to kill his best friend, but he is being forced to. However, fans should expect John to figure a way out of this. Things look bad right now, but John is not an evil man.

Tripp And Ciara’s Secret

There is also some drama between Claire and Ciara. Even though the young women are no longer fighting over Theo Carver (formerly Kyler Pettis), there is more tension ahead. Claire knows Tripp and Ciara have a secret, and she wants to know what it is. Even though it is none of her business, it has to do with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) sleeping with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Stefan And Abigail’s Moment

Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Stefan and Abigail will “share a moment.” This sounds interesting, but “Chabby” fans are concerned. Abby is having a hard time dealing with Andre’s death and Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) arrest. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is trying to be there for everyone. Meanwhile, Stefan wants to take everything from his new brother, including Abigail. During her grief, will she fall victim to his game? Or does she suspect that he had something do with Andre’s murder and Gabi being framed for the crime?

