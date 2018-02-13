Omarosa Doesn’t Like Mike Pence, ‘He Thinks Jesus Tells Him To Say Things,’ She Says On Celebrity Big Brother

Omarosa Manigault-Newman likes Mike Pence even less than she likes Donald Trump — and that’s saying something.

As Huffington Post reports, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant was caught on camera on Monday’s episode, warning her fellow houseguests about the Vice President.

“As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence.”

In fact, she says, if you’re hoping Trump will be impeached, you would do well to consider who his replacement would be.

“We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president.”

So what does Omarosa dislike so much about Pence? It’s his fondness for religion.

“[Pence is] extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus isn’t saying that.'”

Of course, whether or not Mike Pence is “extreme” depends on whom you ask. But as the New Yorker reported in October 2017, Pence has supported some policy issues, seemingly informed by his faith, that are more conservative than many avowed conservatives are willing to support, according to Indiana Democratic lobbyist Michael Leppert.

“His politics were always way outside the mainstream.”

He has, for example, aligned with groups that advocate for denying unmarried women the right to purchase hormonal birth control. As Governor of Indiana, he introduced a bill that would allow a government-funded hospital to turn away a dying woman who needed an abortion.

Pence wasn’t the only person in the Trump administration to draw Omarosa’s ire: she had plenty of things to say about Trump himself. Specifically, as USA Today reports, she warned of where the Trump administration is going regarding immigration.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“The [immigration] crackdowns are happening, they’re aggressive and they’re intentional and they’re gonna get worse.”

However, she was also quick to point out, in fairness, that the Obama administration’s record on immigration wasn’t exactly squeaky-clean.

“But don’t get me wrong — the Obama administration was aggressive about deportation, too. But nobody talks about it.”

Fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Mark McGrath, however, suggested to the cameras that perhaps Omarosa is simply exaggerating things for the sake of her reality-TV character.

“You always have to remember, this is Omarosa, a world-class reality-TV villain. Is it true? Is it game? Is it her story? Is it the real story? It’s Omarosa’s world, and I’m just livin’ in it.”

The White House, for its part, has also tried to distance itself from Omarosa, who was fired from her position within the Trump administration back in December 2017. White House Deputy press secretary Raj Shah said that her sphere of influence within the administration wasn’t much to begin with.

“Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this was the fourth time we let her go. She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

On Tuesday Politico reported that the reason for Omarosa’s firing was her use of the administration’s car service to get from home to work and back. Further, the magazine claims, she “tried to storm” the residential quarters of the White House in an effort to plead her case to Trump himself, in the process tripping off security sensors and making the Secret Service bodily remove her from the building.