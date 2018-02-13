‘The Faith Of Donald Trump’ Author David Brody Of Christian Broadcasting Network Blasted By ‘Morning Joe’

Joe Scarborough had tough questions on Morning Joe for the author of the new book, The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography. Published on Tuesday, February 13, the book by David Brody and Scott Lamb is already getting bad reviews on Amazon. Brody had his feet put to the fire by Joe, who questioned how President Donald Trump could call himself a man of great faith and continue to publish the words he publishes on Twitter.

As described in the book’s product page on Amazon, the book was the result of many interviews – including ones with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence – and reveals Trump’s worldview and “deeply important, religious beliefs” as a man raised in the Presbyterian faith who has touted his beliefs in Christianity and the Bible.

Brody told Joe that there are two sides to every story and that President Trump’s confessed Christian faith is well-documented in the book. Brody admitted that Trump wasn’t a perfect man, but Joe continued to press the author on what he saw as disparities between the public and private sides of Trump.

According to Raw Story, Joe made the author “crash and burn” in the interview.

Getting ready to go on @Morning_Joe on @MSNBC at 8:40am this morning to discuss my new book “The Faith of Donald Trump.” It releases today! @CBNNews @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/czfUV5uHuw — David Brody (@TheBrodyFile) February 13, 2018

Joe pressed Brody about the time that Trump said he didn’t ask God for forgiveness, as reported by CNN Politics.

Brody said everyone focuses on the quote from Frank Luntz, when he asked Trump about asking God for forgiveness of sins, which is the central lynchpin of the Christian faith. Brody told Joe that President Trump has told him things privately that say otherwise, but Joe wondered why Trump didn’t say out loud that he was a sinner in need of God’s forgiveness and grace and put all questions to rest.

Growing up in a Southern Baptist Church for four decades, Joe said that the tenets of being a broken person were drilled into him, along with the notion that all have fallen short of God’s glory, necessitating that all must ask for God’s forgiveness. The contentious interview featured Joe claiming Brody was dodging questions while Brody claimed that Joe wasn’t allowing him time to answer the questions.