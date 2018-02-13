‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Paul’s Romance Blossoms In The Face Of Danger

Days of Our Lives fans are about to get some major Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) moments. As many DOOL viewers know, the pair, who have a complicated relationship, have been spending a lot of time together as they try to get to the bottom of the mystery involving Steve Johnson (Steven Nichols) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

According to a February 13 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Will and Paul’s lives will be in jeopardy in the coming days. Fans have already seen them have major conflicts with John, who is secretly poisoning his best friend Steve. Now that Will and Paul know John’s secret, he’ll be forced to deal with them in order to carry out his mission.

John will lock up the two men together and keep them in captivity. Things will go from bad to worse when nobody comes to rescue the pair, and they begin to worry that they may not make it out alive. To make things worse, Days of Our Lives fans will see Paul and Will in restraints, and they’ll be forced to look for ways to free themselves.

Things start to look very bad for the Will and Paul, but they will have each other to lean on, and they’ll do just that. Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as the pair get closer during the time they’re imprisoned. It seems that the couple is on the fast track to romance, and although many DOOL fans want Will and Sonny to reunite for good, it seems there may be a detour in their love story.

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati has hinted that Will and Sonny will eventually end up back together, but for now, it seems that Will is going to explore his attraction to Paul, which complicates his relationship with Sonny. The entire love triangle is one of the most complex the NBC soap opera has ever seen, and fans waiting for the couple known as “Wilson” to reunite will have to ride it out as Paul and Will’s relationship continues to grow.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.