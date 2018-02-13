‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Keshia Knight Pulliam Says No Amount Of Money Is Worth Sacrificing Her Baby’s Needs

Keshia Knight Pulliam had one of the most emotional evictions ever on Big Brother, but she still made a final game move on her way out of the house. Keshia, one of the 11 celebrity contestants on CBS’ first-ever edition of Celebrity Big Brother, asked her fellow houseguests to send her home during Monday night’s live eviction episode. In a Big Brother first, Keshia told the houseguests she needed to leave the game because her breastmilk supply was getting low. Keshia is mother to a baby girl, Ella Grace, who was born in January 2017.

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s emotional plea saved Omarosa Manigault, who sat opposite her on the Celebrity Big Brother chopping block. While Keshia’s eviction request means she is out of the running for the $250,000 Celebrity Big Brother grand prize, the actress says it is worth it. Shortly after she left the Celebrity Big Brother game, Keshia posted a photo of herself and her baby on Instagram, thanking fans for their support and explaining that her daughter comes first.

“Thank you all for your support & well wishes!!” Keshia wrote.

“There is no amount of money ever worth sacrificing her needs. When you become a mother your entire world shifts. Everything I do is for this little girl. I am grateful for the #BigBrother opportunity. However, nothing tops this feeling right here. Tonight I won!!”

Keshia Knight Pulliam added that she hopes to be an example for her daughter and other little girls watching her.

Keshia Knight Pulliam is a single mom, so the decision to exit the Celebrity Big Brother game was an especially emotional one. After the live eviction, Keshia told Entertainment Tonight her decision to leave the show came earlier in the day on Monday.

“I was ready to stay and fight but my breast milk supply has kind of been getting a little less. They asked me honestly and I was like, ‘You know, to tell you the truth since you guys put me up on the block anyway, it’s time for me to go home,” Pulliam told ET. “It’s time for me to make sure that Ella’s OK, ’cause she is my priority.”

Keshia told the celebrity site that she couldn’t wait to hug her one-year-old daughter and nurse her again.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

While her stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house is done, Keshia Knight Pulliam did make one final game move before walking out the door. In her exit speech, Keshia told houseguest James Maslow that Shannon Elizabeth was trying to get him out of the house. James and Shannon have a strong alliance, so this was important information for the Big Time Rush star. Shannon Elizabeth looked stunned when Keshia Knight Pulliam outed her.

Keshia Knight Pulliam seems to have no regrets about her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The actress said her goal was to “be impeccable with my word.”

“I wanted to always do my best,” she said.

You can see Keshia Knight Pulliam competing in her final Celebrity Big Brother Power of Veto competition below.

Celebrity Big Brother returns Wednesday, February 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.