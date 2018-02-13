Country Music Star Daryle Singletary Dies Suddenly At Age 46, Last Show Two Days Before Death Caught On Video

Country music star Daryle Singletary died suddenly at the age of 46, shocking fans and the country music world. Singletary’s death was trending across the internet on Monday as news came out that his wife, Holly Mercer, found him dead at their Tennessee home. Daryle Singletary last played a show on Saturday, which was caught on video and shows no signs that the 1990s country singer was in ill health.

According to Radar Online, Holly Mercer, Daryle Singletary’s wife for the last 15 years, apparently found the popular mid-90s “honky-tonk singer” dead early Monday morning at their Lebanon, Tennessee, home. At around 4:30 a.m., Mercer reportedly called 911 to report that Singletary had passed suddenly “in his sleep,” as Radar Online exclusively reported. A “spokesperson for the Wilson County Police Department” reportedly told Radar Online that Daryle Singletary’s cause of death was natural, with no foul play suspected.

The spokesperson reportedly goes on to say that Daryle Singletary had died from what’s being called an “unknown medical condition,” possibly from a blood clot, although, the exact cause of death is still pending as of Tuesday morning. Singletary, who’s best known for his early country music recordings of the 1995 hit singles “Too Much Fun” and “I Let Her Lie,” last played a live performance only two days before his death. According to Taste of Country, Daryle Singletary’s “final performance” was caught on video and ends with the song lyrics, “and just like that it hit me.”

Fans of Daryle Singletary who are viewing his Saturday night performance, which took place at a nightclub in Lafayette, Louisiana, “less than 36 hours” before his sudden death, are noticing nothing amiss about his behavior during the three-minute rendition of Johnny Paycheck’s 1992 hit single “Old Violin.” Rolling Stone calls Singletary’s final song with his band on Saturday “heartbreaking” and “poignant,” adding that Singletary’s own recordings were usually throwbacks to “country music’s golden age.”

The Daily Mail shares that Daryle Singletary’s “sudden and unexpected” death left behind his wife, along with four young children — two sons and two daughters. The Daily Mail goes on to call Singletary a “busy working father” who often shared photos of recording sessions on his Instagram account and who seemingly appeared healthy. The last photo that Singletary shared on social media before his untimely death was just a few days ago and was a re-post photo of the view from the tour bus window. Fans of Singletary are leaving comments on the photo, saying to “rest in peace” and that his “music will live on.”

The Tennessean shared on Monday that the “country music world” was also “stunned” to learn that Daryle Singletary had died suddenly at such a young age. Several fellow country music stars took to social media to pay tribute to Singletary, to offer condolences to his family and to remember him as one of country music’s “greats” who will be missed.

Terribly sad over the passing of my friend Daryle Singletary. Incredible country singer and an even better person. Prayers for his wife and babies. 🙁 — Joe Diffie (@thediffster) February 12, 2018