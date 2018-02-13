Stormy Daniels Coming To ‘Closest Club To Mar-A-Lago, Directly Across The Street From Trump’s Golf Course’

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump might want to stay away from the “Winter White House,” Mar-a-Lago, on Friday, April 13, as well as Saturday, April 14. For that’s the weekend adult film star Stormy Daniels plans to bring her “Make America Horny Again” tour of strip clubs to West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach Post, Stormy will be very close to Trump’s properties when she visits Ultra’s Gentlemen’s Club at 312 S. Congress Avenue on those days.

According to Google Maps, it’s only an 11-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago to Ultra’s Gentlemen’s Club, with general manager Stacy Saccal calling it the closest club to Mar-a-Lago. Saccal also noted that the club was “directly across the street from Trump’s International Golf Course.” However, Google Maps indicates a 5.2-mile distance from Trump International Golf Club, located at 3505 Summit Blvd in West Palm Beach, to 312 S. Congress Ave.

Either way, Stacy feels that Stormy is “going to be a huge hit!”

Amid all the controversy that has surrounded Daniels and her alleged affair with Trump, the four shows that Stormy has booked with the club could indeed be a sellout in a land very familiar with Mr. and Mrs. Trump.

EXCLUSIVE: A fake Stormy Daniels is allegedly swindling fans with promises of escort services – and the real @StormyDaniels is not happy. #TheBlast https://t.co/EcRQmlUcu0 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) February 12, 2018

Whereas the details are still being worked out, Stormy’s appearance so close to Mar-a-Lago is getting buzz. The club has previously booked controversial women like the Octomom, Amy Fisher, and Kathy Willets.

According to the Palm Beach Post, President Donald Trump will travel to Orlando on Friday, February 16, and then make his way on to the Palm Beach International Airport around 3:15 p.m. or later on Friday. Trump will depart on Monday by 5 p.m., enjoying the three-day Presidents Day holiday weekend in Florida. With the publication expecting “three more visits likely in next few weeks” for Mr. Trump to the area, it’s not clear if the golfing weather will be balmy and temperate enough in the D.C. area by April for the president to transition his golfing trips closer to the White House by the time Stormy arrives in Florida.

With a tagline that proclaims she is “Stormy Daniels: Screwing People Honestly,” the adult film star has gained plenty of attention on her tour of strip clubs.