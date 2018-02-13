‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Explodes When Nick Lies To Her

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be taking a page from Victor’s (Eric Braeden) book when she catches Nick (Joshua Morrow) in a lie. Acting nothing short of a hypocrite, the Queen of Deception will be outraged when she discovers that Nick lied to her about his whereabouts. She will conveniently forget that she is lying to Nick about so many things, including hiding the cash in the bathroom vault, visiting Adam’s (Justin Hartley) crypt, the Alexandra West saga, not forgetting the fact that Adam is Christian’s father and not Nick.

The couple’s disastrous Valentine’s Day will begin with Nick who is trying to please this treacherous lady. Nick will be searching in vain for a Valentine’s card that will steal Chelsea’s heart. The wording in the cards ring false as he keeps remembering Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) accusations that Chelsea is Alexandra West, the person who stole from Chelsea 2.0. General Hospital spoilers, via Soap Opera Spy, indicate that Nick will abandon his search and head for Crimson Lights so that he can clear his head. Y&R viewers will remember that Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) had a heart-to-heart not too long ago where he expressed his concerns about his relationship. If one ex can dish out advice, then surely he should listen to the other ex-wife’s words of wisdom too.

Of course, Nick’s deception about his whereabouts will reach Chelsea’s ears. She will be livid that Nick lied to her and is actually meeting the person who cannot let the Alexandra West scandal go. Nick’s actual intent is to tell Phyllis to back off and to defend his lady love. However, by the time Nick gets home Chelsea is having none of it. According to General Hospital spoilers, Chelsea will really rip into Nick and give him a hard time for lying to her. She really could not have picked a worse time to fight with Mr. Newman since he was actually trying to defend her on Valentine’s Day.

However, other Young and the Restless spoilers, via the Inquisitr, point out that Chelsea and Phyllis will also have a confrontation later this week. Phyllis will think that Chelsea is behind a mysterious threat that she received. Chelsea is so sick of Phyllis meddling in her business that she won’t hesitate to put Phyllis in her place. Sounds as if Y&R viewers are in for some action on this CBS show. Don’t forget to check back often for all the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.