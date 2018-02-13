Dakota Johnson 2018: Jamie Dornan’s Leading Lady Talks About ‘Fifty Shades’ Sex Scenes, Spotted With Boyfriend

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are currently dominating the box office through their third movie together titled Fifty Shades Freed. The pair has become household names after they successfully pulled off their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey film. The trilogy, which is based on E.L. James’ novels, is known for its erotic theme. Hence, it comes as no surprise that it has effortlessly caught the attention of many.

While some fans claim that Jamie Dornan and his leading lady enjoy their steamy scenes together, Dakota Johnson revealed that filming the sexy parts is not that easy. The rumored girlfriend of Chris Martin told Marie Claire that the intimate scenes were always planned out carefully and were usually awkward. The 28-year-old American actress even stated that she and her leading man had an advisor on set for the series’ first installment.

“The rules are also really important. We didn’t want to go make a movie about something we didn’t research to the bone. So to really honor the BDSM community, and we did it the right way.”

Dakota Johnson also shared that she really had a hard time filming that one Fifty Shades Freed scene wherein Anastasia Steele was blindfolded while both her legs and arms were handcuffed. The on-screen partner of Jamie Dornan admitted that she was “shocked” because she did not expect it would be that difficult. “No matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that, you can’t control the way your nervous system will react,” the daughter of Melanie Griffith stated.

Meanwhile, People Magazine reported that Dakota Johnson was recently spotted with Chris Martin. The news outlet shared that the rumored couple attended the star-studded 60th birthday bash of Ellen DeGeneres. What made the event more interesting are the presence of the Coldplay singer’s ex-girlfriends. Reports have it that Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence were seen in the party.

For starters, Chris Martin and Gwen Paltrow ended their 10-year marriage in 2014. The rumored beau of Dakota Johnson and his ex-wife share two kids — Apple and Moses. In 2015, the “Yellow” singer also had a brief romance with Jennifer Lawrence. The former lovebirds, reportedly, started going out exclusively a few months after Chris ended his relationship with Gwen.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that Chris Martin and the Fifty Shades Freed actress were sighted holding hands outside the birthday venue. The leading lady of Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Freed donned a long white coat while the “Everglow” hitmaker sported a grey sweatshirt. The duo sparked dating reports after they were seen having a sushi date in Los Angeles in November 2017. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Dakota Johnson!