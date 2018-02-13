David Beador Reportedly Romancing Young Blonde After Split From Shannon Beador, According To ‘Radar Online’

David Beador is reportedly romancing a younger blonde after splitting with estranged wife Shannon Beador. Radar Online reports that the 53-year-old is seeing a successful mom of two and a DIY blogger who’s an Orange County native.

A source speaking with Radar Online claims that the woman David Beador is linked with is Lesley Cook, a 34-year-old who’s appears to be as much into fitness as he is. The two got together a mere few weeks after Shannon announced they were separating. An earlier report by the website had “several sources” claiming that David was seeing multiple women after moving out of the house he shared with Shannon. No one in particular was revealed, however.

Several screenshots from Lesley’s Instagram account were published in the report to show David commenting on several photos. Images of Lesley — including one of her photographed with David — are seen below. In one of the images seen in the report, Lesley posted a snap of some stairs she just worked out on and wrote that she thought she was in shape until she “tried 1,000 steps in Laguna.” David responded with, “You did awesome!” He then added the hashtags “#discreet” and “#greattime.” Cook replied by thanking David for his encouragement and that his energy is “contagious.” Beador has since deleted all of his comments on Cook’s Instagram since the romance was discovered.

According to the source, David and Lesley aren’t hiding their feelings for each other and their relationship is really heating up. Shannon knows about the supposed romance and is “devastated,” the insider said. What’s more, a favorite spot that David and Shannon used to dine at was The Montage in Laguna Beach. Two days after Christmas, David was spotted with Lesley at the same restaurant. A photo of Lesley is seen here that’s believed to be from her date with Beador that evening.

When Lesley snapped a selfie of her getting ready for a date with David Beador on New Year’s Eve, he wrote, “Looking good. Someone is getting lucky tonight! #discreet #HappyNewYear.”

???? Loving this jacket ???? A post shared by LESLEY ???? (@lovinglifeinnewport) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Several other samples of their back-and-forth comments to one another were seen as well. One post showed what seems to be Lesley’s daughter exploring a gorgeous ocean view from a balcony. Lesley captioned it, “She’s running around saying this is a dream house.” David responded by writing Park City, Utah, is a “nice place if you like the snow.” He added that he “can’t wait to race #NOTdiscreet.”

Cook shares a lot of photos of her two young children on Instagram. It’s evident she loves being a mother and is proud of them, much in the same way Shannon Beador is proud of the three daughters that she shares with David.

David Beador and Lesley Cook enjoy working out together and that’s how their interactions on Instagram allegedly started out, the source told Radar Online. As RHOC fans know, Shannon hated working out and struggled with her weight while David thrived on exercise and placed importance on health and fitness.