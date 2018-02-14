10 Ways ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Was Different From The Book

Despite differing from the books, the third and final film dominated the weekend box office.

Author E.L. James was heavily involved in the production of all three of the Fifty Shades films but that doesn’t mean they are perfect adaptations of the books. With the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed finally upon us, here’s a look at the 10 different ways Freed was different from the book.

The wedding plays an important part in the book, yet the movie rushes past it and gets right to the sex, according to Entertainment Weekly. The films skips Christian’s (Jamie Dornan) dance with Grace’s mom, Jose’s speech and Ana (Dakota Johnson) saying goodbye to her parents.

Ana and Christian engage in some heated sex on board an airplane after the wedding, a scene the movie completely omits. Instead, we only see the couple toasting each other while sipping on champagne.

Being an extremely rich man, Christian was careful about talking prenup before the wedding. The movie doesn’t dwell on the prenup at all, though Christian does tell Ana that everything he owns belongs to her too.

There are a lot of honeymoon changes in the big screen adaptation. The film summed up the honeymoon with a few picturesque shots of Christian and Ana enjoying their time on the beach, but we get a lot more detail from the books. For instance, Christian and Ana get into a fight after he covers her with hickeys so she can’t go strolling on the beach topless.

Christian’s covering Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” is one of the more hilarious parts of Fifty Shades Freed, but it played out a little differently in the novel. Not only does he sing “Wherever You Will Go” in the books, but it also happens when they are eating dinner with the family.

In the book, Ana gets a lot more emotional after the car chase scene. She still has sex with Christian afterwards, but not before she shows a little water works.

There’s plenty of sex in Fifty Shades Freed, but the movie skips out on all the TV bonding we read about in the book. Ana and Christian got to know each other a lot better after watching TV together, including the time when he revealed that he’s never stopped at making out with a girl.

The movie does not dwell on Christian’s future plans for the publishing company. In the book, we learn that he wants to change the name to Grey Publishing and hand it over to Ana. But the two end up fighting over it because she doesn’t want to change her last name.

We hardly ever see Taylor and Mrs. Jones showing affection on the big screen, despite them being a big item in the book. We also don’t hear anything about Taylor’s daughter, whom Ana wants to bring home so that she can reunite with her dad.

All three movies skip out on all the emails Ana and Christian exchange throughout the book series. Although the emails play an important part in the story, it was probably a wise move cutting them from the adaptation.

Fifty Shades Freed dominated the weekend box both domestically and worldwide.