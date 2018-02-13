Call the Midwife star Helen George hit back at a Twitter troll who was critical of her weight gain on the popular BBC and PBS series about midwives in the London east end neighborhood of Poplar in the 60s. Now in its seventh season, Call the Midwife includes a storyline with George’s character, Trixie, and her struggle with alcoholism as a way to give George some time off as her character is not pregnant. However, this didn’t stop a Call the Midwife viewer from striking out on Twitter to suggest that George should not be on Call the Midwife if she can’t control her weight.

The current season of Call the Midwife is an exciting one, with a new midwife from the Caribbean and a reaction to items in the news like the space race of the 60s. For the first half of the seventh season, Trixie (played by George) has had a lot of screen time as she struggles with a serious relationship and tries to stay sober while serving as one of the more experienced midwives.

Call The Midwife Created A Storyline That Allowed Helen George To Take A Break From The Series

The writers of Call the Midwife thought that addressing Trixie’s sobriety would be a great way to allow Helen George to take time off for her pregnancy. George says that they didn’t want to convey the idea that getting sober was a quick fix by attending meetings, so Trixie will be going to the 60s equivalent of rehab, allowing Helen George to have maternity leave.

“There’s also just the ongoing struggle of alcoholism, the everyday struggle, the trying to resist it even when you’re knackered and you’re having a really hard time at work, not reaching for a drink at the end of the day.”

The Post About Helen George That Started A Twitter Storm

The current Call the Midwife storyline for Trixie (Helen George) allowed George to take some time off, but she was pregnant for the first half of the season, hiding her bump under her fitted nurse’s uniform. However, one viewer thought that George’s new curves were not acceptable on Call the Midwife.

“Helen George is massive. She should be put on a diet. # callthemidwife“

Many Call the Midwife fans told the man, named Andre Fernandez (whose Twitter profile did not include a picture of him), that George was pregnant, but he then doubled down on his criticism of her physical appearance.

The Helen George Twitter Troll Kept Posting Body-Shaming Tweets

“Mmm, obviously used it as an excuse to gain all them chins.”

Call the Midwife fans then took the Twitter troll to task who kept responding that George better lose the baby weight before returning to Call the Midwife, but finally, George herself stepped in and shut the man down.

Call The Midwife Star Helen George Clapped Back At Body-Shamer

It should be mentioned that George was hardly massive on the last episode of Call the Midwife, but she was curvier than before, and if you know she’s pregnant, it’s easy to see that she’s trying to cover her baby bump. The Daily Mail reports that Helen George politely but firmly shut the body-shaming Twitter troll down.

“Sorry if my chins offended you, I chose to feed my baby healthily and not starve myself in a selfish act to look good on TV. Would you say this to a pregnant lady’s face? You should look on pregnant ladies multiple chins with love, they are busy making the future.”

Helen George signed off on her post with a kiss.

But George says that this post by a Twitter troll was not an isolated incident, as she has gotten a lot of negativity on social media about her weight gain from people who knew she was pregnant.

“It’s a feeling towards pregnant women that we should stay skinny.”

But George had to deal with more than body-shaming comments during her pregnancy, as daughter Wren was born six weeks early due to a pregnancy complication called ICP (intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy).

“ICP causes a build-up of acid within the body and can pass into the placenta and impact the growing baby. With the condition, there’s a higher risk of stillbirth and a potentially dangerous childbirth.”

Helen George continued, saying that one of the side effects of ICP is constant itching all over the body.

“The side effects are mainly a really strong sense of itching. I was scratching myself so much I had bruises all over my body.”

Call the Midwife star Helen George says that the ICP Support Foundation was helpful to her while she was struggling during pregnancy, and she has now become a patron of the organization.