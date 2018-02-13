Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Visit Edinburgh As Part Of Scotland Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Edinburgh as part of their official visit to Scotland. Royal fans gathered outside the Esplanade in front of Edinburgh Castle in the cold and wet weather to see the couple on Tuesday. After meeting well-wishers, the couple will watch as the One O’clock Gun is fired inside the Castle. The One O’clock Gun is a tradition dating back to 1861; it is fired to mark time for ships in the Firth of Forth.

The visit to Scotland is the fourth public appearance of Meghan and Harry together according to the Daily Mail UK. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also visited Nottingham, Brixton, and Cardiff prior to their visit to Edinburgh. The Royal Marines Band of Scotland will welcome the couple, as part of the activities lined up for their tour of Scotland.

The royal couple is expected to visit Social Bite, a social enterprise cafe which distributes 100,000 items of food and hot drinks to homeless people across Scotland yearly, according to the Daily Mail UK. Harry and Meghan will meet with the staff and tour the kitchen in New Town. The couple will end their visit by attending a royal reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate youth achievements marking Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018. The purpose of the initiative is to inspire Scotland through young people. The couple will be meeting members of the public and learn more about work in the community, according to the BBC.

Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, at midday on May 19. The visit to Scotland is part of their activities before their royal wedding a few months from now. Although the wedding will be televised, everyone will be fighting for a front row seat at the wedding. Among the invited guests according to reports is President Barack Obama. Details of the entire list of invited guests are still sealed but the rumored A-listers will definitely include leaders and celebs carefully selected from across the globe.

A report on US Magazine alleges that Prince Harry has asked Ed Sheeran to perform at the wedding in May. However, there is no ruling out the possibility of a performance by Coldplay, Joss Stone, and Adele according to USA Today.