Rumored Pregnant Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Are Reportedly Looking For A New Home, According To ‘Heat’

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have allegedly started dating a couple of months after her divorce from Tom Cruise, but it was only recently that the two have started making their relationship more public. Fans were thrilled to see the 39-year-old actress and the 50-year-old actor sat beside each other at the pre-Grammys party.

Since the two are now more comfortable flaunting their romance, they are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level. According to Film News UK, Katie and Jamie are planning to buy a new home in New York. An insider told British magazine Heat that they’ve been checking out houses near Central Park and included in their wish list is a townhouse with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Holmes and Foxx allegedly told their real estate agent that they want a place with lots of room to accommodate an expanding family, which could mean that they are planning to have a baby. The Dawson’s Creek alumni has one daughter named Suri from her ex-husband Tom while the Sleepless star has two children named Corinne and Annalise from his previous partners.

A source revealed that Jamie has been staying at Katie’s place in Manhattan since last November and her 11-year-old daughter allegedly adores her future stepdad. Moving to a bigger home could mean that the couple will be finally bringing their kids together and probably add a new member to their family.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Hollywood Life reported that Holmes is ready to have a baby with her boyfriend and Foxx thinks that they would make adorable children together. According to Life & Style, witnesses at the pre-Grammy’s party think Katie is pregnant. She has allegedly been telling her friends that she can’t waste time because her biological clock is ticking.

Last December, Holmes sparked pregnancy rumors when she was spotted wearing a tight fitting dress that showed off what appeared to be a baby bump. She covered up her black dress with a large coat at an event in New York City. New Idea shared photos of The Kennedys actress that got many fans convinced that she’s pregnant. Just recently, Katie was seen wearing loose clothing at the New York Fashion Week which could suggest that she’s hiding something. Probably that’s why Jamie Foxx and Katie Homes are rushing to get a new place in time for their alleged baby.