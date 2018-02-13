Tom Brady Jokes About Super Bowl Loss In New Photo With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is enjoying a little family time following the New England Patriots’ loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 on February 4. One week after his team’s defeat, the quarterback shared a sweet photo showing him kissing wife Gisele Bundchen as he joked about losing out on the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The football star poked a little fun at the loss in a family photo uploaded to his official Instagram account on February 11, sharing a snap of himself and his wife sharing a kiss while they were seemingly enjoying a well-deserved post-football season vacation together.

“This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s!” Brady then jokingly captioned the photo of himself and his wife, referring to his team’s 33 to 41 loss during Super Bowl 2018.

Tom then continued in the snap’s caption by adding the hashtag #losingstreakstopsatone alongside a slew of emojis, including a winking face with its tongue sticking out, a red love heart, and the 100 sign.

While it’s not clear from the photo exactly where the couple is currently spending their downtime, Tom revealed that he and Gisele had escaped the icy cold winter gripping much of the U.S. right now as they shared a smooch in front of the ocean in tropical Costa Rica by tagging them both in the South American destination.

Fans of the football star then left sweet messages in the comments section, comforting Tom and his teammates over their recent loss during the big game while also praising his loving family.

“Yes, and you still have five rings. If you won every year, it would start to get boring,” Instagram user @paulmicheldenverco told Brady on the social media site after seeing him get cozy with Gisele while enjoying a romantic vacation together. “Whatever your plans, good luck and your family loving you is the best win of all.”

“Keep looking forward and know you gave it your all,” another told the star after seeing the footballer and the Victoria’s Secret model share a kiss, as a third wrote, “That’s what I call winning at life!”

Brady’s sweet photo showing off his love for his wife came shortly after Gisele hit the headlines for the way she handled describing the New England Patriots’ 2018 Super Bowl loss to their children.

Bundchen was largely slammed online after she appeared to suggest that the team “let” the Philadelphia Eagles win, to which she then hit back with a tweet clarifying her remarks and defending how she broached the loss with her and Tom’s children.

Claiming that her words had been “twisted,” Gisele wrote on Twitter, “Just to be clear. No one ‘let’ anyone win. People win because of their own merit.”

The model then wrote that she was “tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

Shortly after Bundchen hit back at her haters on Twitter, Tom issued a statement of his own regarding the team’s loss in which he thanked fans for their support.

“There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself on the field.

In the lengthy post uploaded on February 9, four days after the Patriots Super Bowl loss, Tom continued by sharing his gratitude for his friends, family, and teammates.

Brady then signed off, “I love you all.”