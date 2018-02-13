‘Teen Mom 2’ Javi Marroquin Reacts To The News That Ex Briana DeJesus Is Living With Baby Daddy Devoin Austin

Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom 2 is known for having extremely short relationships. The father of Lincoln, Javi has already had several flings since ending things with ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. Notably, Javi Marroquin had a relationship with Briana DeJesus, a Teen Mom 2 co-star, which just ended for good in the past couple of weeks.

Since their split, Briana DeJesus has moved on to baby daddy, Devoin Austin. She and Devoin share their older daughter, Nova, together and it is rumored that he’s been helping take care of her youngest, Stella.

Radar Online contacted Javi Marroquin for a reaction to the news that his ex has already moved on. He was quick to give a statement.

“To be honest I’m not invested in her life anymore. Good for them. That’s funny though.”

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have both stated they decided to call things quits because of the distance in their relationship and Briana’s decision to post her plastic surgery procedures online. The reality TV star just had her second set of operations with Dr. Miami, and is currently recovering from a breast lift, tummy tuck, and butt reshaping.

Just after the procedure, Javi Marroquin flew down to be with Briana, but he says that simply confirmed that he had made the right decision to split.

Javi Marroquin has already had a series of relationships since splitting with ex, Kailyn Lowry. These include MTV star Madison Walls, in addition to a local girl named Lauren Comeau. In both instances, Javi went public with the relationship just a few weeks in and broke up almost immediately afterward.

He and ex Kailyn Lowry have recently appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Edition, but fans are already aware that the pair decided to call it quits completely not long after filming.

Kailyn Lowry, Teen Mom 2 star, recently gave birth to son, Lux, with Chris Lopez, whom she had a relationship with after her divorce from Javi. There was some controversy over her relationship, as many believe the pair were together while she was still officially married to Javi. However, both have admitted to cheating when appearing on Marriage Bootcamp.

Javi Marroquin still appears on Teen Mom 2, so it will be interesting to see how the drama with Briana pans out.