Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Rejects Drake’s Attempts To Win Her Back, Reports ‘In Touch’

Jennifer Lopez and Drake were romantically involved for a few months until the news broke that they had parted ways. Rumors were rife that the Canadian rapper cheated with a former adult film star on J.Lo, which prompted the “Let’s Get Loud” singer to cut ties with him. However, it seems that he hasn’t moved on from her just yet as reports claim that he wants to win her back. Unfortunately, the mother of two has reportedly rejected his efforts despite her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s cheating accusations by his ex-fling Lauren Hunter.

An unnamed source recently told In Touch Weekly that Drake, 31, realized that letting Jennifer Lopez go was the biggest mistake he ever made and believes that “she is the one that got away.” Unfortunately, the 48-year-old singer no longer wants to reunite with him in spite of the former New York Yankees baseball player’s cheating allegations. It can be recalled that when Hunter, a fitness model, said in an interview obtained by ITW that Rodriguez was texting her for months, including times that he was already dating J.Lo.

Life & Style Weekly previously reported that Drake cheated on Jennifer Lopez with Sophie Brussaux, a former adult star. It allegedly happened during his trip to Rotterdam in January 2017 that put off J.Lo, who immediately broke up with him.

“She’s just not interested in him anymore.”

Drake recently released his single “Diplomatic Immunity” that mentions Jennifer Lopez and his Rotterdam trip. Fans are quick to speculate that the rapper still wants J.Lo in his life although the Puerto Rico-born American singer is no longer interested in him. The source also added that the Canadian rapper, who also dated Rihanna, wants to settle down and have kids. He believes though that the right girl for him will come along one day.

Jennifer Lopez recently graced the stage during the pre-Super Bowl concert and was reportedly paid $1 million, according to Radar Online’s source. Justin Timberlake’s half-time performance was controversial and didn’t impress the critics. The insider said that unlike J.Lo, the “Sexy Back” singer didn’t get a paycheck but had a chance to promote his new album “Man of the Woods.”

Jennifer Lopez was married to Marc Anthony and they share two kids together; twins Maximilian and Emme, nine.