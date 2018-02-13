UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: Real Madrid Vs. PSG, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

A high-profile match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the two clubs face each other in the first leg of their Round of 16 match in the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League tournament.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Real Madrid

The defending Champions League and Spanish top flight champions are struggling to find their game in La Liga this season, being 17 points behind current league leaders FC Barcelona with only 16 games left in their campaign. However, Los Blancos are beginning to bounce back with four straight unbeaten performances in the domestic competitions.

Real is coming off a 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad also at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last Saturday to loosen up before this important meeting with the French giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again led the charge for head coach Zinedine Zidane’s wards, unloading a hat-trick in the 27th, 37th, and 80th minutes. Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez opened the scoring right in the first minute while German midfielder Toni Kroos added one in the 34th to complete the five-goal haul.

Regular defensive back starter Dani Carvajal is suspended until Thursday, which means that Nacho will start at the right-back spot in his place. Gareth Bale is expected to play, although he may come off the bench again as he did against Sociedad.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates his goal with teammate Toni Kroos in a recent game. David Ramos / Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain

Les Parisiens have reclaimed their status as the best soccer team in France this season after finishing second to Monaco last year. They are currently on top of the Ligue 1 table with 65 points, 12 points ahead of second-running Monaco.

The addition of former Barcelona stalwart Neymar indeed gave a much-needed boost to manager Unai Emery’s side. In only his first season with PSG, the Brazil captain has scored 19 goals in 18 domestic appearances, making him the second-best goalscorer in the French top flight behind his teammate Edinson Cavani.

The Red and Blues nipped Toulouse, 1-0, in their most recent game on Saturday at Toulouse Municipal Stadium for their third straight Ligue 1 win. Neymar provided the lone goal of the contest with a left-footed shot in the 68th minute.

Neymar is expected to showcase his offensive and playmaking wares against Ronaldo’s squad in this match against Real. However, Cavani is doubtful to start as the Uruguayan is still recovering from a hip injury.

Paris Saint Germain winger Neymar. Thibault Camus / AP Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via 101 Great Goals:

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Navas; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Ronaldo, Benzema, Vazquez.

Paris Saint-Germain starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Areola; Meunier, Silva, Marquinhos, Alves; Rabiot, Diarra, Verratti; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Goal:

Real Madrid – 1/4

Paris Saint-Germain – 17/2

Draw – 11/2